Moisture Barrier Tapes Market value projected to expand by 2031

There are many circumstances when water can ruin any construction by making it moisturized creating structural problems or even give some allergic reaction to the walls. That’s when moisture barrier tapes come into existence also known as vapor barrier tapes, they seal the walls which helps secure different barriers and also prevent any moisture mishaps which will safeguard the integrity of the constructed structure in every climate.

Moisture Barrier Tapes: Key Players

Key players in the Moisture Barrier Tapes are,

Elliott Group International

Scapa

ISI Building Products

Stego Industries

3M

Wr Meadows

Dupont

3F Adhesive Tapes

Berry Global

Key Segments

Moisture Barrier Tapes: Segmentation

Moisture Barrier Tapes can be segmented by material type, product type, width and application.

By Material Type:

Polyethylene

Asphalt-Impregnated

Asphalt-Coated Kraft Paper

Foil Skrim Kraft

Paper-Backed Aluminium

By Product Type:

Fiberglass cloth tape

Insulation seaming Tapes

Fiberglass insulation Tapes

By Width:

Width 0.6-1.2 inches

Width 1.5-2 inches

By Application:

Building & Construction

Personal and Household Care

Retail Industry

Other

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



