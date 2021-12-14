Moisture Barrier Tapes Market value projected to expand by 2031

Moisture Barrier Tapes Market value projected to expand by 20312 min read
There are many circumstances when water can ruin any construction by making it moisturized creating structural problems or even give some allergic reaction to the walls. That’s when moisture barrier tapes come into existence also known as vapor barrier tapes, they seal the walls which helps secure different barriers and also prevent any moisture mishaps which will safeguard the integrity of the constructed structure in every climate.
Moisture Barrier Tapes: Key Players
Key players in the Moisture Barrier Tapes are,
- Elliott Group International
- Scapa
- ISI Building Products
- Stego Industries
- 3M
- Wr Meadows
- Dupont
- 3F Adhesive Tapes
- Berry Global
Key Segments
Moisture Barrier Tapes: Segmentation
Moisture Barrier Tapes can be segmented by material type, product type, width and application.
By Material Type:
- Polyethylene
- Asphalt-Impregnated
- Asphalt-Coated Kraft Paper
- Foil Skrim Kraft
- Paper-Backed Aluminium
By Product Type:
- Fiberglass cloth tape
- Insulation seaming Tapes
- Fiberglass insulation Tapes
By Width:
- Width 0.6-1.2 inches
- Width 1.5-2 inches
By Application:
- Building & Construction
- Personal and Household Care
- Retail Industry
- Other
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- South Africa
- Other Africa
Reports Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
