December 14, 2021

Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type Solid Nd-BR Liquid Nd-BR

Segment by Application Tires Golf Balls Conveyor Belts Footwear Soles Others

 

By Company Lanxess Kumho Petrochemical Nizhnekamskneftekhim Goodyear Synthos Eni Sibur Chimei Firestone Karbochem CPNC Sinopec

Production by Region North America Europe China Japan

Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

Table of content

1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)
1.2 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Solid Nd-BR
1.2.3 Liquid Nd-BR
1.3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Tires
1.3.3 Golf Balls
1.3.4 Conveyor Belts
1.3.5 Footwear Soles
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Neodymium Polybut

