Vegan Bacon Market Value Projected to Expand by 2031
According to latest research by Fact.MR, vegan bacon market is likely to witness robust growth during 2021-2031. Demand for vegan bacon will witness positive growth outlook in the long-run. Increasing adoption of cruelty-free products coupled with the rising awareness about animal rights will mean limited opportunities in near future, however, the predominance of allergies from animal-based protein source consumption is likely to provide momentum to the consumption of vegan bacon.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Vegan Bacon?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of vegan bacon include
- Upton’s Naturals
- Beyond Meat
- Tofurky
- THIS.co
- Sweet Earth Foods
- Kellogg NA Co. (MorningStar Farms)
- Organic Matters
- Lightlife
- Cool Foods, Inc.
- VBites Foods
- Yves Veggie Cuisine
- Frontier CO-OP
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Maple Leaf Foods
- The Vegetarian Butcher
- Conagra, Inc. (Gardein Protein International)
- Quorn Foods
- Sunfed Ltd.
- Ojah B.V.
- LikeMeat GmbH
- Next Meats
- OmniFoods,
- Hooray Foods
- Prime Roots
- Whole Perfect Food.
Key Segments
By Type
- Bacon Strip
- Bacon Bits
- Bacon Bites
- Standard Bacon
- Ready-to-eat Bacon
By Storage
- Refrigerated
- Frozen
- Shelf-stable
By Distribution Channel
- Foodservice Channel
- Full-service Restaurants
- Quick-service Restaurants
- Cafes and Bars
- Other Foodservice Channels
- Retail Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Other Retail Channels
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- South Africa
- Other Africa
Vegan Bacon Market Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
