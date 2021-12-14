Vegan Bacon Market Value Projected to Expand by 2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, vegan bacon market is likely to witness robust growth during 2021-2031. Demand for vegan bacon will witness positive growth outlook in the long-run. Increasing adoption of cruelty-free products coupled with the rising awareness about animal rights will mean limited opportunities in near future, however, the predominance of allergies from animal-based protein source consumption is likely to provide momentum to the consumption of vegan bacon.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Vegan Bacon?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of vegan bacon include

Upton’s Naturals

Beyond Meat

Tofurky

THIS.co

Sweet Earth Foods

Kellogg NA Co. (MorningStar Farms)

Organic Matters

Lightlife

Cool Foods, Inc.

VBites Foods

Yves Veggie Cuisine

Frontier CO-OP

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods

The Vegetarian Butcher

Conagra, Inc. (Gardein Protein International)

Quorn Foods

Sunfed Ltd.

Ojah B.V.

LikeMeat GmbH

Next Meats

OmniFoods,

Hooray Foods

Prime Roots

Whole Perfect Food.

Key Segments

By Type

Bacon Strip

Bacon Bits

Bacon Bites

Standard Bacon

Ready-to-eat Bacon

By Storage

Refrigerated

Frozen

Shelf-stable

By Distribution Channel

Foodservice Channel Full-service Restaurants Quick-service Restaurants Cafes and Bars Other Foodservice Channels

Retail Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Other Retail Channels



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



