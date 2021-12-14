December 14, 2021

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive Market Global Review and Outlook by 9 Companies (3M, H.B.Fuller, Huntsman, Sika etc.), by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Others)

1 hour ago grandresearchstore

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive report is in-depth investigation for Global market.

 

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive market was valued at USD 1.05 million Global in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD 1.62 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 7.61% during the 2017-2023.

1. Global market size, supply, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis as well as segment information, including:

Region Segment:

  • North America: US, Canada, Mexico
  • APAC: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam)
  • Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech, Russia, Turkey
  • South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru
  • MEA: South Africa, GCC, Egypt

9 Companies Of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive Covered: 3M, H.B.Fuller, Huntsman, Sika etc.

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive Application Segment: Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Others

2. For industry chain analysis, raw material and end users information is available.

3. Global key and local players information including SWOT analysis, company’s financial figures, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive data of each company are covered.

4. Powerful market analysis tools used in the report include: Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, drivers and restraints, opportunities and threatens.

5. Based year in this report is 2018; the historical data is from 2014 to 2017 and forecast year is from 2017 to 2023.

6. At last, research method and data source used in this report are shown.

We can offer customized Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive report to meet your specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Abbreviation & Acronyms

Chapter 2 Snapshot of Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive Market

Chapter 3 Status of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive Industry
3.1 Brief Introduction
3.2 Technology Review
3.3 Type/Application

Chapter 4 Industry Chain of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive Industry
4.1 Industry Chain Overview
4.2 Upstream/Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Downstream/End-user Analysis
4.4 Distribution Chanel Analysis

Chapter 5 2014-2024 North America Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive Market
5.1 Market Size, Volume and CAGR of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive
5.2 Market Share and Competition Analysis
5.3 Demand and Consumption by Type/Application
5.4 Price Analysis
5.5 Trade Analysis
5.6 In-depth Market Analysis by Country
5.6.1 US Market
5.6.2 Canada Market
5.6.3 Mexico Market
5.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 6 2014-2024 APAC Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive Market
6.1 Market Size, Volume and CAGR of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesive
6.2 Market Share and Competition Analysis
6.3 Demand and Consumption by Type/Application
6.4 Price Analysis
6.5 Trade Analysis
6.6 In-depth Market Analysis by Country
6.6.1 China Market
6.6.2 India Market
6.6.3 Japan Market
6.6.4 South Korea Market
6.6.5 Australia Market
6.6.6 New Zealand Market
6.6.7 Southeast Asia Market
Indonesia
Malaysia
Myanma

