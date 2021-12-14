Base Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Base Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.This study categorizes the global Base Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Base oil is the name given to lubrication grade oils initially produced from refining crude oil (mineral base oil) or through chemical synthesis (synthetic base oil). Base oil is typically defined as oil with a boiling point range between 550 and 1050 F, consisting of hydrocarbons with 18 to 40 carbon atoms. This oil can be either paraffinic or napthenic in nature depending on the chemical structure of the molecules.

Among types, Group IV segment of the global base oil market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increase in the consumption of Group IV base oils, globally. The usage of Group IV base oils has been growing in various industrial and automotive applications as they offer excellent performance when combined with additives.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The Asia-Pacific base oil market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Global Base Oil market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Base Oil.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Shell

Chevron

Neste Oil

Exxon Mobil

Total

Sinopec

Base Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Group I

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V

Base Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Oil

Industrial Oil

Metalworking Fluids

Hydraulic Oil

Greases

Others

Base Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Base Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Base Oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Base Oil manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Base Oil :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

