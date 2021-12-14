Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) Catalyst and Additives Market Growth 2019-2024

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives are used in production of vacuum gas oil, residual, and others. Report data showed that 70.97% of the FCC catalyst and additives market demand in vacuum gas oil production, 17.15% in residue production, and 11.88% in others in 2018. With the development of economy, these industries will need more FCC catalyst and additives. So, FCC catalyst and additives have a huge market potential in the future.The major raw materials for Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives are sodium silicate, kaolin, sodium aluminate and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of FCC catalyst and additives, and then impact the price of FCC catalyst and additives.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the FCC Catalyst and Additives market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3055.2 million by 2024, from US$ 2715.4 million in 2019.

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

FCC Catalyst

FCC Additives

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Vacuum Gas Oil

Residue

Other

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Johnson Matthey

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

HCpect

In addition, this Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and Additives report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global FCC Catalyst and Additives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of FCC Catalyst and Additives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FCC Catalyst and Additives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FCC Catalyst and Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of FCC Catalyst and Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

