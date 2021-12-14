Global Refinery Catalyst Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Refining catalyst is a substance that aids in the conversion of petroleum refinery naphthas into high-octane liquid products. Besides, it also converts low octane hydrocarbons into cyclic naphthalenes and other branched alkanes. Then, these are again dehydrogenated to produce aromatic hydrocarbons with high octane number. Refining catalyst produces high valued elements that are used in petrochemicals, diesel, and gasoline. Global Refinery Catalyst key players include Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 45%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, FCC Catalyst is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Dispersed Catalyst, followed by Supported Catalyst.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Refinery Catalyst Market In 2020, the global Refinery Catalyst market size was US$ 5012 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6116 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027. Global Refinery Catalyst Scope and Market Size Refinery Catalyst market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Refinery Catalyst market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Refinery Catalyst market is segmented into FCC Catalysts Hydro-processing Catalyst Others

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/100304/global-refinery-catalyst-2021-2027-250

Segment by Application, the Refinery Catalyst market is segmented into Dispersed Catalyst Supported Catalyst

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Refinery Catalyst Market Share Analysis Refinery Catalyst market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Refinery Catalyst product introduction, recent developments, Refinery Catalyst sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Grace Catalysts Technologies BASF Albemarle Criterion Johnson Matthey Haldor Topsoe UOP (Honeywell) Axens JGC C&C Sinopec CNPC HCpect

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/100304/global-refinery-catalyst-2021-2027-250

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Refinery Catalyst Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 FCC Catalysts

1.2.3 Hydro-processing Catalyst

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Dispersed Catalyst

1.3.3 Supported Catalyst

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Refinery Catalyst Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Refinery Catalyst Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Refinery Catalyst Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Refinery Catalyst Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Refinery Catalyst Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Refinery Catalyst Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Refinery Catalyst Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Refinery Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Refinery Catalyst by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Refinery Catalyst Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Refinery Catalyst Sa

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/