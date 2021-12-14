Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market To Be Driven By Increasing Prevalence Of Target Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.2 Billion

Significant factors driving the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market include an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders such as bowel habit change and abdominal pain, a rise in stress levels, and an unhealthy diet. Other factors that contribute to the market’s growth include a rise in educational campaigns about the treatment and management of irritable bowel syndrome, as well as a surge in interest in IBS products that improve therapeutic outcomes. Furthermore, the emerging economies’ untapped potential presents lucrative prospects for business growth during the forecast era.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Irritable bowel syndrome is a gut-related functional gastrointestinal condition marked by colon muscle contractions. The large intestine is affected by irritable bowel syndrome. Irritable bowel syndrome is caused by bowel dysfunction and is more common in the elderly population. Irritable bowel syndrome signs include constipation, diarrhoea, stomach pain, changes in and dissatisfaction with bowel function, and bloating.

Based on type, the industry can be divided into :

IBS-C

IBS-D

IBS-C can be further divided into:

IBS-C Market

Linzess/Constella

Amitiza

Others

IBS-D is further segmented into:

Xifaxan

Viberzi

Others

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its applications into:

Cardiology

Urology and Nephrology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Because of the development of well-defined diagnostic criteria and the discovery of novel therapeutic groups by key market players, the market for irritable bowel syndrome care is growing positively. Furthermore, changes in lifestyle and eating patterns increase the prevalence of this disease, which could lead to an increase in the use of this medication and, as a result, market development. However, the lack of a standardised treatment that addresses all of the symptoms of this disorder may limit the market’s development. Furthermore, increased price competition among the main players is expected to stifle the market’s overall development. Geographically, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is dominated by North America. The demand is expected to expand due to a high level of clinical needs and generic drug penetration in the North American market. In the meantime, Europe is the second largest region, owing to the large number of patients diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome and the rising demand for care. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the introduction of novel drugs with improved efficacy that provide long-term relief from irritable bowel syndrome in the APAC area.

Key Market Player

The major players in the market are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD), Allergan, Astellas Pharma Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc. [Sebela International, Ltd], Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. [Callisto Pharmaceuticals, Inc.], Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

