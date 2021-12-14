Global High-Power LED Market To Be Driven By Increasing Use Of Energy-Efficient Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global High-Power LED Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global high-power LED market, assessing the market based on its segments like packaging type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-power-led-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

As customer concerns about the environment intensify, the use of LED lights in buildings will increase, resulting in rapid growth in the global high-power LED market. The market for high-power LED lights is growing in tandem with the general lighting industry’s expansion. However, the availability of less expensive LED lights, especially those made in China, could limit demand for high-power LEDs in the future. Nonetheless, the eco-friendliness of high-power LEDs, which do not contain the toxic mercury, will mitigate the effect of restraining factors, resulting in a rapid growth of the global high-power LED market in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor device. When electricity flows forward, it produces a variety of coloured light. LEDs with a higher power and brightness are known as high-power LEDs.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-power-led-market

Based on the packaging type, the high-power LED market can be divided into the following:

Mesa

Flip Chip

Vertical

The high-power LED market can be broadly categorised based on its applications into:

Automotive

General Lighting

Backlighting

Flash Lighting

Others

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Several companies have made significant investments in the LED industry over the last decade, resulting in the development of groundbreaking LED technologies. Growing demand for energy-efficient lighting sources, such as high-power LEDs, is fueling the growth of the high power LED industry, which is fueled by growing adoption of energy-efficient products and increasing government emphasis on energy-saving. High-power LEDs improve energy efficiency while also providing a high level of brightness. Furthermore, governments in developed economies such as the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as emerging economies such as India and China, are promoting LED lighting goods by offering tax incentives and subsidies. Furthermore, high-power LEDs are beneficial in general lighting and automotive applications because they function effectively for long periods of time while requiring little maintenance. Because of these benefits, local governments in countries such as the United States, India, China, and Australia have begun projects to replace their traditional outdoor lighting lamps with LEDs. In addition, Barcelona (Spain) has installed over 3,000 smart streetlights using LED technology that collect data on emissions, humidity, noise, and the overall climate. Other factors driving the growth of the High Power LED market include their small size, long life and continuous use, low power consumption and low voltage, and increasing high brightness applications.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE), Nichia Corporation, Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Samsung Electronics, Lumileds Holding B.V., Everlight Electronics Co., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Colposcopes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/colposcopes-market

FRP Cable Tray Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/frp-cable-tray-market

Smart Building Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-building-market

Digital Payment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-payment-market

Artificial Lift Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/artificial-lift-market

Water Clarifiers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/water-clarifiers-market

Service Robotics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/service-robotics-market

Engine Driven Welders Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/engine-driven-welders-market

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acute-bacterial-skin-and-skin-structure-infections-absssi-treatment-market

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/insulated-gate-bipolar-transistors-igbt-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.