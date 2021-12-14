Global Personal Care Wipes Market To Be Driven By Rising Personal Care Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Personal Care Wipes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global personal care wipes market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/personal-care-wipes-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

The industry’s growth is aided by a rise in the infant population, rapid urbanisation, female consumers’ high disposable income, and improved consumer hygiene knowledge. Wipes take significantly less time to perform everyday tasks for most people who are well-maintained in their day-to-day activities, pushing the industry’s growth even further. Due to increased job demands and extended activities for children, wipes take significantly less time to perform everyday tasks for most people who are well-maintained in their day-to-day activities, pushing the industry’s growth even further.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Personal care Wipes are single use grooming products that are often used for washing and personal hygiene. When one’s access to water is restricted, these wipes are used to keep one’s hygiene in check. Consumers like wipes because of their ease and ability to avoid contamination due to their disposable existence.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/personal-care-wipes-market

Based on product type, the personal care wipes market can be segmented into:

Baby Wipes

Facial and Cosmetic Wipes

Hand and Body Wipes

Flushable Wipes

Others

The personal care wipes market can be broadly categorised on the basis of distribution channel into:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

E-commerce

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Factors such as the infant population, urbanization, increase in female consumers’ disposable income, and increased hygiene awareness among consumers have a positive effect on the personal care wipes industry. However, the rising cost of personal care wipes, as well as skin problems caused by chemical content in wipes, are expected to limit the market’s growth. However, since the use of intimate wipes to prevent genital skin diseases is on the rise among consumers, the intimate wipes segment is poised for significant growth. The attractive packaging of personal care items, as well as product content and fragrance innovation, are influencing the global sales of personal care wipes. The market is being driven by the growing use of personal care wipes for hygiene maintenance, especially when access to water is limited. Furthermore, because of their disposable nature, the advantages of personal care wipes for infection prevention are enticing customers to purchase more personal care wipes. Furthermore, the major players are focusing their efforts on developing advanced and creative personal care wipes that are ideal for a variety of skin types. Consumer awareness of the importance of using personal care products, especially to avoid skin problems and infectious diseases, is driving market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Sales of baby personal care wipes in the area are being influenced by rising spending on baby care products. The demand in the area is expected to be driven by the large increase in the number of potential buyers in developing economies such as China and India.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Edana, Diamond Wipes International Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., The Honest Company, Procter and Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Co., (NYSE: EPC), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Light Field Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/light-field-market

Global Oregano Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oregano-oil-market

Global Marine Engines Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/marine-engines-market

Global Calcium Carbide Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-carbide-market

Global Smart Ticketing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-ticketing-market

Global Chamomile Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chamomile-extract-market

Medium Voltage Cables Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medium-voltage-cables-market

Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-vacuum-pump-market

Global Escalators and Elevators Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/escalators-and-elevators-market

Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/power-over-ethernet-lighting-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.