Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market Research Report 2021 research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Low Level Waste

Intermediate Level Waste

High Level Waste

Segment by Application

Boiling Water Reactors

Gas Cooled Reactors

Pressurized Water Reactors

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors

Others

By Company

Bechtel Group

Fluor Corporation

Chase Environmental Group

Magnox Technologies

Posiva

Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Studsvik

Veolia Environment

SNC Lavalin

Enercon Services

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

