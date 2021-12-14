Traffic Management Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Traffic Management Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Traffic Management Systems market was valued at 2018.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2818.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Traffic Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Traffic Management Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Traffic Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

Freeway Management System

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Advanced Public Transportation System

Others

China Traffic Management Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Traffic Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Info-mobility

Public Transport

Freeway

Consultancy & Planning

Global Traffic Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Traffic Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Traffic Management Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Traffic Management Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kapsch TrafficCom

SWARCO

Siemens

TomTom

THALES

IBM

Cubic

Fujitsu

Q-Free

Imtech

Kyosan Electric

SICE

Iteris

Peek traffic

E-Hualu

China ITS (Holdings)

ENJOYOR

Datang Telecom

Wantong Technology

Hisense TransTech

China Shipping Network Technology

Dahua Technology

HIKVISION

Baokang Electronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Traffic Management Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Traffic Management Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Traffic Management Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Traffic Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Traffic Management Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Traffic Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Traffic Management Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Management Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traffic Management Systems Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Management Systems Companies

