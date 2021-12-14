Traffic Management Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Traffic Management Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Traffic Management Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Traffic Management Systems market was valued at 2018.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2818.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Traffic Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Traffic Management Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Traffic Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
- Freeway Management System
- Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
- Advanced Public Transportation System
- Others
China Traffic Management Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Traffic Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Urban Traffic
- Inter-Urban
- Parking Management
- Info-mobility
- Public Transport
- Freeway
- Consultancy & Planning
Global Traffic Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Traffic Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Traffic Management Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Traffic Management Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- Kapsch TrafficCom
- SWARCO
- Siemens
- TomTom
- THALES
- IBM
- Cubic
- Fujitsu
- Q-Free
- Imtech
- Kyosan Electric
- SICE
- Iteris
- Peek traffic
- E-Hualu
- China ITS (Holdings)
- ENJOYOR
- Datang Telecom
- Wantong Technology
- Hisense TransTech
- China Shipping Network Technology
- Dahua Technology
- HIKVISION
- Baokang Electronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Traffic Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Traffic Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Traffic Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Traffic Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Traffic Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Traffic Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Traffic Management Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traffic Management Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Management Systems Companies
