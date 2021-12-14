Phage Therapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phage Therapy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Phage Therapy Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Phage Therapy market was valued at 29 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 55 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

We Surveyed the Phage Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phage Therapy Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Phage Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

DsDNA Bacteriophage

SsDNA Bacteriophage

SsRNA Bacteriophage

Others

China Phage Therapy Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Phage Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Animal Health

Aquaculture

Agriculture

Food Industry

Human Health

Others

Global Phage Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Phage Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Phage Therapy Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Phage Therapy Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

NPO Microgen

Proteon Pharmaceuticals

Phagelux

Intralytix

Micreos

Eliava BioPreparations

Locus Biosciences,Inc

Pharmex Group,LLC

Pherecydes Pharma

APS Biocontrol Ltd. (APS)

Qingdao Phagepharm Bio-tech

Fixed-Phage Limited

Zeptometrix

Phage International, Inc.

MicroMir

iNtODEWORLD, Inc.

NEXTBIOTICS

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Innophage

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

TechnoPhage

