Indirect Distribution Channels Are Accelerating Demand For Beef Jerky Market

Beef Jerky: Opportunities

Due to the increased demand for protein snacks in the world, the food products that are low fat, protein-rich and nutritionally high are the products that have high market value. Beef jerky completes all of these criteria. Also, consumers are looking for food that is without any preservatives and is organic. The retail value of beef jerky increases if the product is organically made. The presence of no preservatives in the snack also has high market value. The health conscious people are looking for all these on the label. Such beef jerky products will be high in demand.

Also, the packaging of the products is necessary as the products will be purchased off the racks of the supermarkets or the specialty stores. Thus, a very nice looking product will be in high demand. The proper packaging will also preserve the beef jerky for a longer time.

Beef Jerky: Segmentation

The global beef jerky market has been segmented on the basis of Nature, Flavor and Distribution Channel.

On the basis of nature, the global beef jerky market has been segmented into –

Natural

Organic

On the basis of flavor, the global beef jerky market has been segmented into –

Original

Teriyaki

Peppered

Others (Sweet BBQ, Sriracha etc.)

On the basis of distribution channel, the global beef jerky market has been segmented into –

Indirect Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty stores

Online retailers

Consumption of protein-food being the new trend The focus has been shifted from that of carbohydrate-rich food to food that is rich in protein. Beef jerky is being used as a snack food that is rich in proteins. And thus there were more sales of beef jerky than that of other snacks that have carbohydrates. Also, beef jerky is rich in nutrition that is an additional benefit. The addition of preservatives is also not required as the whole moisture content is supposed to be kept to 2% only according to the government guidelines for beef jerky. This reduces the beef jerky getting spoilt by microbial contamination even without preservatives. Also, the salt added to it is known to avoid bacterial contamination and acts as a preservative. This is thus termed as a healthy snack and is thus in high demand.

Beef Jerky: Key Players Some of the leading players of the global beef jerky market are Golden Island Jerky Co.

Greenport Jerky Company

Weavers Meat Inc.

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky LLC

Country Archer Jerky Co.

Kershenstine Beef Jerky Inc.

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc.

Link Snacks Inc.

Charqui Jerky Co.

Conagra Brands Inc.

The Classic Jerky Company (Pemmican Beef Jerky)

Mariani Foods Pty. is an Australian company that manufactures Beef jerky. It has acquired Bare Earth, a UK dried meat products company to expand its company and sales of beef jerky across Europe.

