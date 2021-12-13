APEJ Region Is Expected To Drive The Global Child-Resistant Carton Box Market, Especially In Countries Such As India And China

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Child-resistant Carton Box gives estimations of the Size of Child-resistant Carton Box Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Global Child-resistant Carton Box Market Overview

Child-resistant carton boxes are used to lessen the risk of poisoning in kids via the ingestion of potentially dangerous substances including certain prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) household chemicals, medications and pesticides.

\The term “child-resistant carton box packaging” means packaging that is intended to be significantly challenging for kids under five years of age to inhale a harmful or toxic amount of the material contained therein within a reasonable time and not problematic for grown-ups, if used appropriately.

Child-resistant carton box is innovative, certified as senior-friendly and child-resistant package, intended for enhanced consumer experience and an exquisite shelf presence.

Moreover, Child-resistant carton boxes are used for optimal protection as they are designed in such a way that they do not jeopardize the protection of the product. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global Child-resistant carton box market is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Child-resistant Carton Box Market Segmentation

The child-resistant carton box market includes the following segments:

The global child-resistant carton box market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Folding carton box

Corrugated box

The global child-resistant carton box market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Paper-based Product (including paperboard)

Corrugated Paperboard

The global child-resistant carton box market can be segmented on the basis of closure type as:

Hoods

Tabs

Inverted tabs

Tear-open tuck flaps

The global child-resistant carton box market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Child-resistant Carton Box Market Regional Overview

During the forecast period, the global child-resistant carton box market is expected to witness significant growth. Due to the growing pharmacies and retail sector in the region, APEJ region is expected to drive the global child-resistant carton box market, especially in countries such as India and China.

The North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness average growth in overall child-resistant carton boxes market. Due to the growing demand and consumption of the child-resistant carton boxes, Eastern Europe and Latin America regions are expected to register high growth in the global child-resistant carton box market in the next decade. Due to the usage of different technology and alternatives in the region, MEA is expected to observe average growth. Japan is expected to witness sluggish growth during the next decade.

Some of the key players in the child-resistant carton box market are:

Atlantic Packaging

Keystone Folding Box Co.

All Packaging Company

Locked4Kids B.V.

AssurPACK

WestROCK

Other Key Players

