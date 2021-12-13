Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth 2019-2024

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of its market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.Industrial and Institutional (I&I) cleaning generally refers to the removal of visible dirt, soil and grease from a surface, it is available in various forms such as liquid concentrates that need to be diluted, ready-to-use liquids, powders and blocks. As their role is to facilitate safety, they are ubiquitous and used in all industrial and institutional organizations. The end-use segments are industrial cleaning, food & beverage, building service, commercial laundry, vehicle cleaning, healthcare facilities, and others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

In particular, Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals business, shared in Chapter 3.This study considers the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Metal Detergents

Textile Detergents

Institutional Detergents

Other

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food & Beverage

Building Service

Commercial Laundry

Vehicle Cleaning

Industrial Cleaning

Others

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Akzonobel

Dow Chemical Company

Solvay SA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Lonza Group

Ecolab

Diversey

Bluemoon

Liby

Pangkam

In addition, this Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content

2019-2024 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Segment by Type

2.2.1 Metal Detergents

2.2.2 Textile Detergents

2.2.3 Institutional Detergents

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food & Beverage

2.4.2 Building Service

2.4.3 Commercial Laundry

2.4.4 Vehicle Cleaning

2.4.5 Industrial Cleaning

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Consumption by Ap

