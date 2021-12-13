Washing Machine Market Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2028

The global washing machine market size is set to hit USD 80.24 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growing pace of globalization will play a crucial role in driving this market in the foreseeable future, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Washing Machine Market, 2021-2028”. Globalization is a process wherein countries are getting interconnected economically, politically, and culturally. Most importantly, this process has facilitated accessibility and affordability to a host of technologically advanced products, from supersonic airplanes to simple home appliances such as washing machines. According to the World Bank, globalization has accelerated the pace of technological diffusion. Furthermore, cross-border exchange of technology has made life simpler and more comfortable and many beneficiary countries are emerging as promising markets for modern technologies. Thus, the rising tide of globalization is likely to lead the market trends in the upcoming decade.

The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 52.80 billion in 2020. The other highlights of the report include:

Detailed analysis of the market segments at an individual level;

Comprehensive study of all the possible drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the market;

In-depth research into the key market players and their main strategies; and

Exhaustive evaluation of the regional developments influencing the growth of the market.



Get Sample PDF [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/washing-machine-market-102645

COVID-19 Impact

Reduced Demand for Home Appliances to Inhibit Market amid Coronavirus

The low consumption rate of electronic products has massively thwarted the market growth during the pandemic. As per the Economic Times’ data in April 2020, the appliances and consumer electronics industry witnessed a 50 percent decline in sales in the first quarter of 2020. Moreover, the disruption caused in the transportation and logistics industry will significantly hamper the market growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Restraints

Negative Environmental Impact of Washing Machines to Hinder Market Growth

The washing machine market growth may get impeded owing to the risks posed to the environment by these appliances, slowing down the purchase of these machines. Research conducted by a team from the Plymouth University in the UK found that one cycle of a washing machine can release over 700,000 microscopic plastic fibers in the environment. The biggest contributor, the researchers observed, was acrylic, which churned out nearly 730,000 tiny synthetic fibers per wash. Pollution caused by micro-plastic materials is a growing ecological concern across the globe as these substances are known to contaminate food chains, trigger behavioral changes in animals, and disrupt the energy flow between organisms. Findings of this study were substantiated through a study performed by University of California Santa Barbra, which also concluded that washing of clothes is a massive contributor to micro-plastic pollution in water bodies.

Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/washing-machine-market-102645

Regional Analysis

Increasing Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

The market size in Asia-Pacific stood at USD 21.66 billion in 2019 and the region is poised to dictate the washing machine market share in the forthcoming years. This will primarily occur as a result of increasing adoption of corporate work culture in developing nations such as India and China, which will make sedentary lifestyles more prevalent in the region. Besides this, rapid economic growth is putting more money in people’s hands, encouraging them to demand for luxury home electronics such as these machines.

In North America, steady income will ensure a stable demand for electronic products, while in Europe high per capita income will propel the market in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape

Integration of Intelligent Systems in Washing Machines by Players to Intensify Competition

As per the washing machine market analysis, leading companies in this market are developing machines that are powered by smart technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Top players such as LG and IFB are increasingly focusing on making and delivering products that are smarter, efficient, and sustainable.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: LG, the South Korean electronics behemoth, launched the LG ThinQ™, the company’s most advanced washing machine. The machine comes with an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ motor to ensure precision washing as well as an AI-enabled customer care service.

LG, the South Korean electronics behemoth, launched the LG ThinQ™, the company’s most advanced washing machine. The machine comes with an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ motor to ensure precision washing as well as an AI-enabled customer care service. January 2019: Xiaomi, the Chinese electronics bigwig, introduced its comprehensive washing and drying machine, the Mija Smart All-in-one, in China. With a capacity of 10kg, the machine can wash a wide range of textiles at any given time and it can be entirely controlled by a smartphone.

Read Other Related [email protected]

https://network-442842.mn.co/posts/oral-care-market-share-size-revenue-latest-trends-cagr-status-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2027

https://ultrasbook.mn.co/posts/19096821

https://network-759413.mn.co/posts/19096818

https://treadmill.mn.co/posts/19096817

https://wellthbuilders.mn.co/posts/19096815

https://unplugfromthematrix.mn.co/posts/19096823

https://uncoolartist.mn.co/posts/oral-care-market-growth-analysis-size-trends-emerging-factors-demands-key-players-emerging-technologies-and-potential-of-industry-till-2027

https://diecast64.mn.co/posts/19096809

https://complete-graphic-design.tribe.so/post/the-global-oral-care-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-38-89-billion-by–61b6e2d1f04206fca03643f1

List of Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Whirlpool Corporation (Michigan, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea)

LG Electronics Inc. (Seoul, South Korea)

Electrolux AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

Haier Group Corp (Qingdao, China)

Godrej Industries Ltd (Maharashtra, India)

IFB Industries Ltd. (Kolkata, India)

Panasonic Corp (Osaka, Japan)

Mirc Electronics Limited (Mumbai, India)

Bsh Hausgeräte Gmbh (Munich, Germany)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedInFacebookTwitter