December 13, 2021

Tire derived Fuel Market Professional Survey Report 2019

This report focuses on Tire derived Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tire derived Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Tire derived Fuel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

 

Tire-derived fuel (TDF) is composed of shredded scrap tires. Tires may be mixed with coal or other fuels, such as wood or chemical wastes, to be burned in concrete kilns, power plants, or paper mills. An EPA test program concluded that, with the exception of zinc emissions, potential emissions from TDF are not expected to be very much different from other conventional fossil fuels, as long as combustion occurs in a well-designed, well-operated and well-maintained combustion device.

The global Tire derived Fuel market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Tire derived Fuel manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

  • Ragn-Sells Group
  • Liberty Tire Recycling
  • ResourceCo
  • Lakin Tire West
  • Renelux Cyprus
  • Emanuel Tire
  • Globarket Tire Recycling
  • Tire Disposal & Recycling
  • West Coast Rubber Recycling
  • Scandinavian Enviro System
  • Front Range Tire Recycle
  • L & S Tire Company
  • ETR Group
  • Reliable Tire Disposal

Segment by Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Segment by Type

  • Shredded Tire
  • Whole Tire

Segment by Application

  • Pulp and Paper Mills
  • Cement Manufacturing
  • Utility Boiler

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Tire derived Fuel
1.1 Definition of Tire derived Fuel
1.2 Tire derived Fuel Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Tire derived Fuel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Shredded Tire
1.2.3 Whole Tire
1.3 Tire derived Fuel Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Tire derived Fuel Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Pulp and Paper Mills
1.3.3 Cement Manufacturing
1.3.4 Utility Boiler
1.4 Global Tire derived Fuel Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Tire derived Fuel Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Tire derived Fuel Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Tire derived Fuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Tire derived Fuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Tire derived Fuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Tire derived Fuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Tire derived Fuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Tire derived Fuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Tire derived Fuel
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tire derived Fuel
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Tire derived Fuel

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Tire der

