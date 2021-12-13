December 13, 2021

Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market Latest Growth Opportunities with Top Companies Like Hologic, Inc., BD, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC., bioMerieux SA, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Seegene Inc, etc.

3 min read
1 hour ago businessmarketinsights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is used for accurate point of care diagnostics that help rapidly identify and determine the cause of respiratory tract infections. In addition, PCR is widely preferred in inpatient and outpatient settings that help enhance the growth of the market in recent years. The Asia Pacific PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,515.94 million by 2028 from US$ 737.47 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Major Company Profiles Mentioned in Report are-

  • Abbott
  • F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • BD
  • BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
  • bioMerieux SA
  • QIAGEN
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Seegene Inc

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

By Type

  • Real-Time PCR (qPCR)
  • Multiplex PCR
  • Traditional PCR
  • Digital PCR
  • Reverse-Transcriptase (RT-PCR)
  • Others

By Product Type

  • Reagents and Kits
  • Instruments
  • Others

By Infection Type

  • Bacterial Infections
    • Bordetella
    • Streptococcus Pneumoniae
    • Staphylococcus Aureus
    • Haemophilus Influenzae
    • Moraxella Catarrhalis
    • Mycoplasma Pneumoniae
    • Chlamydophila Pneumoniae
    • Legionella
    • Others
  • Viral Infections
    • Rhinoviruses
    • Influenza Virus
    • Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) CoV-2 Virus
    • Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
    • Adenovirus
    • Enterovirus
    • Parainfluenza
    • Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV)
    • Others
  • Fungal and Other Pathogens

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Physician Clinics
  • Clinical Laboratories
  • Academic and Research Institutions
  • Biotech and Pharma Companies
  • Others

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics market.

