December 13, 2021

Global Recycled Polyester Yarn Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY) Polyester Spun Yarn (PSY) High Tenacity Yarn

Segment by Application Apparels Industrial Other

By Company Polygenta Fcinda Alps Pashupati

Production by Region North America Europe China Japan

Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

Table of content

1 Recycled Polyester Yarn Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recycled Polyester Yarn
1.2 Recycled Polyester Yarn Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Recycled Polyester Yarn Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)
1.2.3 Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)
1.2.4 Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)
1.2.5 Polyester Spun Yarn (PSY)
1.2.6 High Tenacity Yarn
1.3 Recycled Polyester Yarn Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Recycled Polyester Yarn Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Apparels
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Recycled Polyester Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Recycled Polyester Yarn Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Recycled Polyester Yarn Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Recycled Polyester Yarn Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Recycled Polyester Yarn Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Recycled Polyester Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Recycled Polyester Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Recycled Polyester Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Recycled Polyester Yarn E

