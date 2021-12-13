Automatic Door Control Market Research Report: Overview With Geographical Segmentation By Revenue With Forecast 2026

Market Overview

Automatic door control is widely deployed in public places like theatres, hotels, shopping malls, grocery stores and many others to eliminate the tedious job of opening the door manually.. Sensor based automatic door control technologies include ultrasonic/radio, infra-red and other wireless sensing methods. The automatic door control system is basically based on intention analysis and human detection.

This is achieved with the assistance of a passive infrared sensor. A live body emits infrared energy which is sensed by the PIR sensor from a considerable distance. This sensed signal is transferred to a microcontroller which in turn operates the door motor. While the closure of the door is managed through a fixed time delay. Further, interrupt signals are controlled through limit switches to avoid locked rotor condition of the motor. Automatic door control is a widely used product especially in the developed economies to avoid human labor and workforce.

Region Wise Outlook

North America and Western Europe are the biggest markets for automatic door control because of high tech developments in the regions. Developed regions like North America and Western Europe are mature markets in terms of automatic door controls. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market followed by Middle East and Africa. Eastern Europe and Latin America are also showing positive growth in the global automatic door control market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing development and automation in the developing economies like India and China.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Segmentation

The global automatic door control market can be segmented on the basis of geography, type, operating mechanism, technology and application. On the basis of geography, the global automatic door control market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Japan. On the basis of type, the global automatic door control market can be segmented into glass doors, metal doors, plastic doors and composite doors.

On the basis of operating mechanism, the global automatic door control market can be segmented into swinging doors, sliding doors, folding doors, revolving doors and others. On the basis of technology, the global automatic door control market can be segmented into manual, automatic and access control. On account of applications, the global automatic door control market can be segmented into residential, industrial and commercial.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global automatic door control market are GEZE Corporation, Door Controls Inc., Dorma, Automatic Door Controls Inc., Thomas Door and Windows.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.