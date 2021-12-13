HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Key Players, Therapies, and Report 2030

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Key Players, Therapies, and Report 20304 min read
DelveInsight’s HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Overview
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer is a type of breast cancer in which breast cancer cells test shows positive status for a protein receptor called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The normal function of this protein is to control how a healthy breast cell grows, divides, and repairs itself.
Some of the key highlights of the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market report
- According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, there were over 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018 worldwide.
- As per Breast Cancer Now, around 55,000 women and 370 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK of which eight out of 10 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women aged 50 and over.
- According to the American Cancer Society, about 17% of breast cancers overproduce the growth-promoting protein HER2.
- HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market companies are included like Roche, Kadcyla, Genentech, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Puma Biotechnology, Seattle Genetics, and many others.
- HER2-Positive Breast Cancer drugs are included like Trastuzumab, Kadcyla (Ado-trastuzumab emtansine), Perjeta (Pertuzumab), Tykerb (Lapatinib), Nerlynx (Neratinib), Tukysa (Tucatinib), and many others.
Download sample report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-positive-breast-cancer-market
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Symptoms include-
The most common signs of this indication are
- Breast swelling
- Change in the shape of the breast
- Skin irritation or dimpling
- Pain in the breast
- Redness or thickness of the breast skin
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Diagnosis of HER2-positive breast cancer is made by following recommended tests, such as the IHC test, the FISH test, the SPOT-Light HER2 CISH, and the Inform HER2 Dual ISH tests. These tests use antibodies or DNA to stain the cancer cells.
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Treatment
The market comprises a variety of options for the treatment of HER-2 Positive Breast Cancer. Treatment, which is mainly categorized into pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies. Systemic therapies are generally prescribed by a medical oncologist. Common ways to give systemic therapies include an intravenous (IV) tube or can be given orally.
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Report Scope
- The report covers the descriptive overview of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for HER2-Positive Breast Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market.
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Companies
- Roche
- Kadcyla
- Genentech
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- Puma Biotechnology
- Seattle Genetics
- And many others
Learn more about key players working in this domain @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-positive-breast-cancer-market
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Drugs
- Trastuzumab
- Kadcyla (Ado-trastuzumab emtansine)
- Perjeta (Pertuzumab)
- Tykerb (Lapatinib)
- Nerlynx (Neratinib)
- Tukysa (Tucatinib)
- And many others
Get detailed information about drugs @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-positive-breast-cancer-market
Table of Content
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for HER2-Positive Breast Cancer
- HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance
- HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Treatment
- Marketed Products
- Emerging Therapies
- HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
Speak to our Expert @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-positive-breast-cancer-market
You may read our latest published reports-
- Sarcopenia market
- Ventral hernia market
- Electrophysiology devises market
- ADHD market
- Hydrocephalus treatment market
- Chagas disease market
- Cystic fibrosis market
- Neuroendocrine tumor market share
- Plaque psoriasis market
- Vasculitis market
- Glaucoma market
- Angio suites market
- Opiod-related disorders market
- Uterine leiomyoma uterine fibroids market
- Artificial disc market
Latest healthcare Blogs by DelveInsight-
- Pharmaceutical Competitive Intelligence
- Pharma Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Intelligence For Pharma and Biotech
- Competitive Intelligence for Pharmaceutical Sector
- Pharma Competitive Intelligence Tools
- Competitive Intelligence Solution For Pharma Sector
- Competitor Intelligence in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Pharmaceutical Competitive Intelligence Research
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a Business Consulting Services and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for the life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.
Contact Us
Yash