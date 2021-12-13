HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Key Players, Therapies, and Report 2030

DelveInsight’s HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Overview

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer is a type of breast cancer in which breast cancer cells test shows positive status for a protein receptor called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The normal function of this protein is to control how a healthy breast cell grows, divides, and repairs itself.

Some of the key highlights of the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market report

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, there were over 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018 worldwide.

As per Breast Cancer Now, around 55,000 women and 370 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK of which eight out of 10 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women aged 50 and over.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 17% of breast cancers overproduce the growth-promoting protein HER2.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market companies are included like Roche, Kadcyla, Genentech, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Puma Biotechnology, Seattle Genetics, and many others.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer drugs are included like Trastuzumab, Kadcyla (Ado-trastuzumab emtansine), Perjeta (Pertuzumab), Tykerb (Lapatinib), Nerlynx (Neratinib), Tukysa (Tucatinib), and many others.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Symptoms include-

The most common signs of this indication are

Breast swelling

Change in the shape of the breast

Skin irritation or dimpling

Pain in the breast

Redness or thickness of the breast skin

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Diagnosis of HER2-positive breast cancer is made by following recommended tests, such as the IHC test, the FISH test, the SPOT-Light HER2 CISH, and the Inform HER2 Dual ISH tests. These tests use antibodies or DNA to stain the cancer cells.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Treatment

The market comprises a variety of options for the treatment of HER-2 Positive Breast Cancer. Treatment, which is mainly categorized into pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies. Systemic therapies are generally prescribed by a medical oncologist. Common ways to give systemic therapies include an intravenous (IV) tube or can be given orally.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for HER2-Positive Breast Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Companies

Roche

Kadcyla

Genentech

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Puma Biotechnology

Seattle Genetics

And many others

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Drugs

Trastuzumab

Kadcyla (Ado-trastuzumab emtansine)

Perjeta (Pertuzumab)

Tykerb (Lapatinib)

Nerlynx (Neratinib)

Tukysa (Tucatinib)

And many others

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis for HER2-Positive Breast Cancer HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

