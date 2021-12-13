Low Voltage Motor Market Research Report: Overview With Geographical Segmentation By Revenue With Forecast 2026

Market Overview

The low voltage motors are extensively being used in several industries such as mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive, packaging, etc., driven by the profuse growth in industrialization and steadily rising demand for energy across the globe. These are the motors that run at voltages less than 1000 V and generate maximum power that aid to improve productivity, quality, and saving energy.

Get | Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1071

Various motor efficiency legislation which has been enacted all over the world, are likely to drive the global low voltage motor market during the forecast period. According to these legislations, more expensive and more energy-efficient motors are mandated to manufacturers.

Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global low voltage motor market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014, Asia Pacific dominated the global low voltage motor market owing to the growing consumption of low voltage motors by the automotive and electronics industry, in this region. In addition, China is the largest country market for low voltage motors in the Asia Pacific and is poised to show strong opportunities for low voltage motors in near future. After Asia Pacific North America is projected to show vigorous growth in the global low voltage motor market, especially due to the increasing demand for low voltage motors in countries like US and Canada, during the forecast period.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1071

By Market Segmentation

Based on product type the global low voltage motor market is segmented into four types IE1

IE2

IE3

IE4

Based on end-use industry the global low voltage motor market is segmented into six types Automotive

Mining

Electronics

Textile

Food & Beverages

Others Regional Outlook Depending on geographic regions, the global low voltage motor market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014, Asia Pacific dominated the global low voltage motor market owing to the growing consumption of low voltage motors by the automotive and electronics industry, in this region. In addition, China is the largest country market for low voltage motors in the Asia Pacific and is poised to show strong opportunities for low voltage motors in near future. After Asia Pacific North America is projected to show vigorous growth in the global low voltage motor market, especially due to the increasing demand for low voltage motors in countries like US and Canada, during the forecast period. Ask Us Your Questions About This Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1071 Market Players Some of the major players operating in the global low voltage motor market are ABB, TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company, Siemens, Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems Performance Group, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine, ATB Group, Leroy Somer, LEZ Ruselprom, Luan JiangHuai, NIDEC, Regal Beloit, Shandong Huali Electric Motor Group, GE Industrial, Toshiba International, WEG, VEM Group, etc. Drivers & Restraints With the rise in technological advancement, increasing demand for machinery across the world, and advantages offered by low voltage motors due to their efficient nature, the global low voltage motor market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period. The growing consumption of low voltage motors by end-user industries will continue to drive the growth in the low voltage market over the forecast period. In addition, stringent motor efficiency legislation and retrofits due to aging equipment are expected to impact the global low voltage motor market positively.