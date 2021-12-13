Food Sorting Machines Market Research Report: Overview With Geographical Segmentation By Revenue With Forecast 2025

Market Overview

Automation is becoming more of a requirement than an option in the food processing industry. The rigorous quality and cost controls required in the food industry are making it more critical. Production of high-grade food requires capable and efficient inspection and sorting systems, in the operations and production line. The food is sorted by color, size, shape, specific gravity before inspection, and other criteria depending upon the raw material and application.

Drivers & Restraints

Growing population, rising urbanization, growing technological awareness, industrialization of emerging economies, and increasing per capita income are some of the key factors driving the growth of the food sorting machines market.

Environmental Protection Agency regulations on the disposal of food waste, changing consumption patterns, and smaller households are a few of the probable factors restraining the growth of the food sorting machines market.

Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global food sorting machines market are Tomra Systems ASA, Sesotec GmbH, Buhler AG, Key Technology, BarcoVision, Satake USA Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, and applications.

By Segmentation

The global food sorting machines market is broadly classified based on product type, technology, and geographies.

Based on product type, the global food sorting machines market is segmented into: Channel Sorters

Freefall Sorters

Belt Sorters

ADR Systems

Based on technology, the global food sorting machines market is segmented into: Laser

Camera

LED

X-ray

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-843 Region-wise Outlook The global food sorting machines market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, the global food sorting machines market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2015, North America dominated the global food sorting machines market in terms of market revenue followed by Europe. Asia Pacific & Japan are projected to expand at a substantial growth and will contribute to the global food sorting machines market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2015-2025. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Though food sorting machines are a new technology for emerging economies like India, in developed economies like North America and Europe the same technology is in use for years. With the growing global population and increasing pressure on the food industry to meet customer demands, the acceptance of food sorting machines is gaining popularity. The global food sorting machines market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2025).