HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Key Players, Therapies and Report 2030

DelveInsight’s HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging HER2-Negative Breast Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted HER2-Negative Breast Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Overview

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women other than skin cancer. Increasing age is the most common risk factor for developing breast cancer, with 66% of breast cancer patients being diagnosed after the age of 55. Cancer is uncontrolled cell growth. Breast cancer means these cells started in the breast, though they may spread to nearby tissue and organs and eventually to anywhere in the body. HER2 stands for human epidermal growth factor receptor-2. It’s healthy in normal amounts, but too much may be a sign of a certain type of breast cancer.

Download sample report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-negative-breast-cancer-market

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Diagnosis

To make a diagnosis, a doctor will need to determine the type of breast cancer a person has. This involves removing a small piece of the breast tissue during surgery, or a biopsy, and sending it to a lab for testing. Testing reveals which types of genes and proteins are involved in the cancer’s development. This helps determine the most appropriate treatment options.

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Types

Most studies divide HER2-negative breast cancer into two types based on the presence or absence of hormone receptors on the surface of cancer cells. These types are called hormone receptor-positive (HR-positive) breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. When a cancer is HR-positive, the cells use estrogen, progesterone, or both to grow and replicate. When a cancer is triple-negative, it means that these hormone receptors are absent.

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment

Surgery– Most people with breast cancer have surgery to remove the tumor. There are two main types of surgery.

Breast-conserving surgery: This involves the removal of the tumor and some of the surrounding healthy breast tissue.

Mastectomy: This involves the total removal of the affected breast.

Chemotherapy is more common for triple-negative breast cancers than luminal breast cancers.

Radiation therapy uses high intensity X-rays to destroy cancer cells. Anti-estrogen therapy works by preventing estrogen from attaching to the estrogen receptors of breast cancer cells.

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of HER2-Negative Breast Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the HER2-Negative Breast Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for HER2-Negative Breast Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of HER2-Negative Breast Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global HER2-Negative Breast Cancer market.

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market Companies

AstraZeneca

CytomX Therapeutics

InventisBio

And many others

Learn more about key players working in this domain @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-negative-breast-cancer-market

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Drugs

AZD9833

CX-2009

D-0502

And many others

Get detailed information about drugs @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-negative-breast-cancer-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary of HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis for HER2-Negative Breast Cancer HER2-Negative Breast Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance HER2-Negative Breast Cancer: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies HER2-Negative Breast Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of HER2-Negative Breast Cancer KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Speak to our Expert @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-negative-breast-cancer-market

You may read our latest published reports-

Latest healthcare Blogs by DelveInsight-

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting Services and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for the life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Us

Yash

[email protected]