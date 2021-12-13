Industrial Pumps Market Research Report: Overview With Geographical Segmentation By Revenue With Forecast 2020

Market Overview

Industrial pumps find application in various industries and play an essential role in moving an assortment of fluids from one location to another. Industrial pumps come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and capacities. Industrial pumps are broadly segmented as centrifugal pumps (also called roto-dynamic pumps) and positive displacement pumps. Centrifugal pumps comprise axial, mixed-flow, and radial types. Positive displacement pumps include piston, screw, sliding vane, and rotary lobe types. Conformance to performance standards and reliability of these pumps is very crucial. For instance, pump failure in a cooling system can result in overheating and substantial damage to equipment.

Get | Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-131

Competitive Analysis:

As it is difficult to compete with low-cost rivals based on price, leading industrial pump manufacturing companies will need to adopt different promotional strategies, based on the quality of their products, services, and maintenance to sustain in the global market.

The key players in the industrial pumps market are ITT Corp., Flowserve Corp., KSB AG, Sulzer Ltd., Grundfos A/S, Ebara Corp., Weir Group plc, Baker Hughes, Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Clyde Union, Inc.

Region Wise Analysis:

The global industrial pump market has been witnessing new developments in micro disc pump technology. One of the key factors contributing to the growth of this market is the increase in infrastructural development. China, India, and other Asian and African countries are experiencing robust investments into infrastructure, which is expected to aid in increasing industrial output; in turn, driving growth for industrial pumps. Demand for industrial pumps from the process and manufacturing industries is expected to drive the growth of the industrial pumps market in developed regions such as Europe and North America.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-131

Regional analysis includes

India

China

ASEAN

Oceania

Western Europe is expected to witness sluggish market growth, characterized by stagnant economic conditions and low industrial output. Eastern Europe is expected to exhibit relatively stronger growth owing to improving industrial output in the chemicals and water treatment industries. Middle East expenditure for industrial pumps is expected to rise as the pump sales in this region are expected to gain traction due to investments in desalination plants.

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report provides analysis and information by categories such as market types, technology, and applications.

It report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

For any queries linked with the report, ask an analyst

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-131

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. In addition, the report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.