Commercial Refrigeration System Market Research Report: Overview With Geographical Segmentation By Revenue With Forecast 2020

Refrigeration is the process of removing excess heat from space and transferring the same to the environment. It is well known that spoilage of food, beverages, and many other substances is reduced at a lower temperature. Thus to preserve many types of perishable products from spoilage and keep them fresh for a longer duration, a commercial refrigeration system is used where the temperature is maintained at a level much below that of its surroundings.

The global commercial refrigeration system market is also segmented based on refrigerant types that are hydro chlorofluorocarbon (HCFC), hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), hydrocarbon (HC), inorganic which includes ammonia and carbon dioxide. The refrigerants markets which are used in a refrigeration system are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 to 7% and fuel the growth of the global refrigeration system market. The use of refrigerants is leading to the greenhouse effect and is giving way to the use of green refrigerants in the commercial refrigeration system market.

Regional Analysis:

The global commercial refrigeration system market is estimated to grow almost twofold during the forecast period and register double-digit CAGR. North America is the dominant commercial refrigeration system market in terms of revenue share followed by APAC and Europe. Growth in the food and service industry and changing consumer preferences for dining food in North America are driving growth in the commercial refrigeration system market domestically.

The European commercial refrigeration system market on the other hand is estimated to show significant growth with rising demand for frozen food items and expansion of retail chain in this region. The commercial refrigeration system market is witnessing the increasing use of solar-powered systems and this technology is anticipated to play a major role in addressing energy scarcity issues. The utilization of advanced refrigerants and energy-efficient systems are some of the upcoming trends in the global commercial refrigeration system market. More use of commercial refrigeration systems in horticulture processes and seafood exports is expected to fuel the demand of the global refrigeration system market.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global commercial refrigeration system market include Hussmann, Dover Corporation, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Daikin, AHT Cooling System GmbH, Traulsen, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson Controls Inc, and PanasonicCorporation. Key players have adopted strategies including joint ventures along with mergers and acquisitions to expand globally and are simultaneously improving their distribution network to establish a strong market presence.

The commercial refrigeration system market is witnessing a significant uptake in the commercial sector especially due to growing hotels, restaurants, and organized retail showrooms.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the commercial refrigeration system market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, applications, and types.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.