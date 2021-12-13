Compact Construction Equipment Market Research Report: Overview With Geographical Segmentation By Revenue With Forecast 2020

The compact construction equipment market has been showcasing new opportunities in recent times. The players in the compact construction equipment market are working towards harnessing these opportunities by extending their businesses of compact construction equipment in promising markets and lucrative regions. The compact construction equipment market is, therefore, expected to witness major transformations in the forthcoming years. The key players in the compact construction equipment market are approaching the market with new strategies and an improved approach to carry out their business.

Region Wise Analysis:

With the recent strategic supplier agreement between John Deere and Wacker Neuson, both being compact construction equipment contributors, for building compact excavators of John Deere at the factory of Wacker Neuson in China, the compact construction equipment business is expected to grow significantly. The partnership focuses on growing the distribution of compact construction equipment range in Southeast Asia, Oceania, and China.

A similar business extension was carried out by another key market player, JCB North America, a multinational compact construction equipment manufacturing company that has made investments to acquire the business of their West Coast dealer, JCB of Southern California to extend their sales for the customers throughout greater Los Angeles and the neighboring countries.

The compact construction equipment industry has shown a robust double-digit growth rate over the past few years. The most popular category in the compact equipment market is the track loaders with the largest market share. The skid steers market is the second most attractive market and is anticipated to experience healthy growth by 2020. Decent growth has been observed in the construction equipment market in North America and Western Europe and is anticipated to grow further due to an increase in construction and repair activities. Asia is anticipated to be the largest market for compact construction equipment by 2020.

Competitive Analysis:

The changing trends from pedal operation to the use of joysticks, availability of suspension seats and air conditioners at reasonable prices, are further driving growth in the compact construction equipment market. Another emerging trend is the GPS tracking system in compact equipment which is a major attraction for rental purchasers as it helps them to safeguard their machinery against theft and track its location when needed. Self-monitoring and auto shutdown are other attractive emerging trends in the compact construction market. The major players in the market are Case, JCB, Mustang, John Deere, Volvo, Ditch Witch, Gehl, Vermeer, Caterpillar, and New Holland.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.