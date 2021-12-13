ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Companies, Drugs, and Forecast 2030

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Companies, Drugs, and Forecast 20304 min read
DelveInsight’s ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Overview
Metastatic breast cancer is essentially a Stage IV breast cancer wherein cancer originates in breast tissue and then spreads to other body parts. The steroid hormone, estradiol, plays a vital role in breast cancer progression, and a majority of human breast cancers start as estrogen-dependent and express the estrogen receptor (ER). ERα is the major ER subtype in the mammary epithelium and plays a critical role in mammary gland biology and breast cancer progression.
Some of the key highlights of the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market report
- According to DelveInsight, in 2020, it is estimated that the total of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were 1,158,467.
- Based on the different stages of the disease, diagnosed prevalent population of HR+ breast cancer varied as 464,909 and 29,675 for early-stage and distant/metastatic stage breast cancer cases, respectively in the United States for the year 2020.
ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market companies are included like Radius Pharmaceuticals/Berlin-Chemie (Menarini Group), Pfizer, Sanofi, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Zenopharm, Arvinas, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, H3 Biomedicine/ Eisai, Roche, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Olema Pharmaceuticals and many others.
ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer drugs are included like Amcenestrant (SAR439859), Rintodestrant (G1T48), and many others.
ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Diagnosis
At the time of diagnosis, tumor tissue and baseline liquid biopsies could be used for mutation detection using sensitive next-generation sequencing or MPS. Following neoadjuvant therapy, ddPCR could be employed to confirm ESR1 mutations. ddPCR could also be used to monitor mutation status during hormone therapy via blood sampling during standard follow-up visits. These liquid biopsies could also be used to monitor emerging driver mutations and subclonal evolution during therapy which would affect hormone therapy sequencing and enable precision therapy on an individual basis. Plasma sample (ctDNA) and ddPCR technology are new and reliable for the determination of ESR1 mutation.
ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment
Current treatment guidelines for ER-positive MBC do not stratify patients based on ESR1 mutation status. Although many preclinical studies have demonstrated that ESR1 mutant cells respond to fulvestrant, with less sensitivity, however, patients treated with fulvestrant monotherapy alone or combined with palbociclib continued to acquire the Y537S ESR1 mutation during treatment.
ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs
- Elacestrant (RAD1901): Radius Pharmaceuticals/Berlin-Chemie (Menarini Group)
- Amcenestrant (SAR439859): Sanofi
- Rintodestrant (G1T48): G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report Scope
- The report covers the descriptive overview of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer, explaining various diagnostic approaches and treatments.
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology and treatment.
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.
- A detailed review of the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market.
ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Companies
- Radius Pharmaceuticals/Berlin-Chemie (Menarini Group)
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
- Zenopharm
- Arvinas
- Sermonix Pharmaceuticals
- H3 Biomedicine/ Eisai
- Roche
- AstraZeneca
- Novartis
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
- Olema Pharmaceuticals
- And many others
ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Drugs
- Amcenestrant (SAR439859)
- Rintodestrant (G1T48)
- And many others
