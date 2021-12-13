December 13, 2021

Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Research Report: Overview With Geographical Segmentation By Revenue With Forecast 2030

Weighing equipment is the instrument used to measure the weight of a product. Industrial weighing equipment is used to measure the weight of various products such as instruments, chemicals, and machines in industries. Industrial weighing equipment is present everywhere in the industry from the initial stage that is raw materials stage to the final stage, distribution of finished products, and its applications across a wide range of industries will continue to uphold demand for the product, ultimately boosting the growth of the global market for industrial weighing equipment.

Furthermore, with the rise of the industrial automation trends, introducing automation in weighing equipment is no longer just an advantage but has become a need today. Leading manufacturers are utilizing advanced technologies to automate industrial weighing equipment, ultimately to reduce time, space for error; improve efficiency and productivity of the weighing activities carried out on the industrial level; while ensuring a smooth workflow with other equipment. With automated weighing equipment, industrial end users can significantly reduce downtimes and promote factory floor productivity, mainly to boost production rate and revenue growth.

Region-wise Analysis

The industrial weighing equipment market is geographically segmented into seven key regions which are, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing industrial weighing equipment market with a CAGR expected to be around 6% in the coming years. In the region, the demand is mainly triggered by increasing applications of weighing technologies in many industrial activities, and thereby, industrial growth is among the biggest drivers of growth for the market in the Asia Pacific.

Sales are also likely to remain healthy in the North American region, as manufacturers are introducing next-generation and technologically advanced ranges of their products under the category of industrial weighing equipment. Tightening quality standards and safety regulations are triggering the adoption of highly accurate and high precision weighing equipment in the industrial setup across the region, and this will incur the trend of product innovation in the industrial weighing equipment market in the Americas.

Segment Analysis

The industrial weighing equipment market can be segmented based on the following:

Product Type

  • Checkweighers
  • Counting Scales
  • Floor Scales
  • Rail Scales
  • Other

End-use Industry

  • Chemicals
  • Manufacturing
  • Mining
  • Food & Beverage
  • Other industries

Competitive Landscape

  • Avery Weigh-Tronix
  • RADWAG WagiElektroniczne
  • CI Precision Ltd.
  • A&D Weighing
  • Atrax Group NZ Ltd,
  • Avery Weigh-Tronix.
  • Thompson Scale Company
  • Eastleigh Limited
  • Bilwinco AS
  • D Brash &Sons Ltd
  • Sartorius AG Ohaus Corporation
  • Maguire Products Inc.
  • Mettler Toledo International Inc.

The global market for industrial weighing equipment is highly fragmented as the number of smaller companies entering the market is increasing. Nevertheless, leading manufacturers, as well as small industry players, are concentrating on offering utmost levels of accuracy through innovative features, and modifying their strategies to sync with the changing business environments.

