Esophageal Cancer Key Players, Therapies and Report 2030

DelveInsight’s Esophageal Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Esophageal Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Esophageal Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
Esophageal Carcinoma is classified according to the type of cells that are involved. Types of Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma include: Squamous cell carcinoma. The squamous cells are flat, thin cells that line the surface of the esophagus. Squamous cell carcinoma occurs most often in the upper and middle portions of the esophagus. Squamous cell carcinoma is the most prevalent Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma worldwide.
Some of the key highlights of the Esophageal Cancer market report
- Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma is more common among males than in females.
- Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) accounts for about 90% of the 456,000 incident esophageal cancers each year.
- Approximately 17,000 people are diagnosed with Esophageal Carcinoma in the United States each year.
- Esophageal Cancer market companies are included like Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Shanghai Junshi, and many others.
- Esophageal Cancer drugs are included like Nivolumab, Toripalimab, and many others.
- Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)
- Weight loss without trying
- Chest pain, pressure or burning
- Worsening indigestion or heartburn
- Coughing or hoarseness
Treatment may be with curative intent when the disease is confined to the esophagus and even when local nodes of the primary tumor are involved, and when the patient is fit enough for treatment. Treatment with palliative intent, targeted on symptom control and quality of life, but not cure, is the mainstay of treatment when the disease is advanced or incurable, or the patient is unfit for therapy due to significant co-morbidities. The traditional treatment of ESCC is surgical resection; this is usually via a transthoracic resection, and occasionally by a neck incision. In some cases a transhiatal esophagectomy is performed.
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Esophageal Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Esophageal Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Esophageal Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Esophageal Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Esophageal Cancer market.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Shanghai Junshi
- And many others
- Nivolumab
- Toripalimab
- And many others
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Esophageal Cancer
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Esophageal Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance
- Esophageal Cancer: Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Esophageal Cancer Treatment
- Marketed Products
- Emerging Therapies
- Esophageal Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Esophageal Cancer
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
