Edge Computing Market To Register Unwavering Growth During 2021-2031

Edge computing products facilitate enhanced processing power and data transmission between connected devices. Shift in consumer preference for smart devices over conventional vehicles, and homes drives the demand for edge computing components such as services, software, and edge-managed platforms. Industrial automation trends that employ artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to curb costs and increase production capacities also contributes to growth.

The global edge computing market exhibits a skyrocketing growth trajectory with 30% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Edge computing sensors, and routers act as input mechanisms for industrial automation. When combined with edge-managed platforms, organizations can remotely monitor, and control production processes. Market players are investing in expanding their global footprint in high-growth regions such as East Asia.

Key Takeaways of Edge Computing Market Study

North America leads global sales with 46% share of the total market value. Presence of prominent edge computing companies in the US are primary drivers of growth for market players.

South Asia & Oceania offers the most lucrative opportunities with the highest double-digit growth rate of 32% during the forecast period. Surge in economic digitization of countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia is pushing the adoption of edge computing in this region.

Energy & utilities accounts for the largest share of the market value. The 18% share can be accredited to cost efficiency and enhanced control over energy grids offered by edge computing products.

Datacenters is the most financially rewarding application segment with a meteoric 32.5% CAGR through 2030. Innovation in infrastructure and data transmission models drive the demand from this application segment.

Hardware is the most selling component segment with more than 46% share of the total market revenue. Surging adoption of AI, ML, and the Internet of Things (IoT) furthers the demand for hardware components such as edge nodes, sensors, and routers.

Edge computing services offer the most remunerative opportunities with a stupendous 31.5% CAGR during the projection period. Disruptive start-ups working on AI, ML, and IoT leverage the cost efficiency of edge computing services over buying hardware. This is a major driver for growth of this component segment.

Global Edge Computing Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global edge computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

Component

Hardware

Edge Nodes/Gateways (Servers)

Sensors/Routers

Others

Software

Services

Edge-Managed Platform

Application

Energy & Utilities

Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings

Healthcare

Agriculture

Retail

Datacenters

Others

Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Edge Computing Market

• Canada Edge Computing Market Sale

• Germany Edge Computing Market Production

• UK Edge Computing Market Industry

• France Edge Computing Market

• Spain Edge Computing Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Edge Computing Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Edge Computing Market Intelligence

• India Edge Computing Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Edge Computing Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Edge Computing Market Scenario

• Brazil Edge Computing Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Edge Computing Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Edge Computing Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Edge Computing Market Basic overview of the Edge Computing Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Edge Computing Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Edge Computing Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Edge Computing Market stakeholders.

