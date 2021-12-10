Precision Agriculture Market : Notable Developments & Geographical Outlook 2021 to 2029

Precision Agriculture Market Survey by Future Market Insights (FMI), A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Future Market Insight’s (FMI’s) latest survey on the Precision Agriculture market provides vital insights into governing factors propelling the demand in the market. It examines the market outlook and provides country-specific information across various segments on the basis of (technology type), (component), (application). The report also discloses a list of prominent players in the Precision Agriculture market along with their recent developments for the coming 10-years.

As per a comprehensive study published by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm FMI, the global Precision Agriculture market is expected to witness moderate/healthy/strong growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. The report emphasizes on providing key insights into diverse factors facilitating the demand, sales, and revenue generation in the Precision Agriculture market.

The study offers a detailed analysis of dynamics including driver, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, and also highlights their consequent impact on the market across 7 regions. The report also uncovers critical trends elevating the sales across various market segments in terms of (technology type), (component), and (application) for the assessment period.

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence-based Technologies to Create Tailwind for the Growth in the Precision Agriculture Market

From automobiles to online shopping, smartphones to voice assistants, the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasing at breakneck speed. AI-driven technologies like virtual & augmented reality, facial & voice recognition, and natural language processing (NLP) & computer vision are gaining immense popularity across consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries among others.

Hence, numerous semi-conductors’ manufacturers are emphasizing on developing novel AI-related semiconductors to capitalize on the rising demand and gain a competitive edge. A slew of developments in the market is estimated to propel the demand for Precision Agriculture in the coming years.

Key Precision Agriculture Market Highlights and Projections

The market in the U.S. is expected to emerge as the most attractive market across North America over the assessment period.

Europe Precision Agriculture market is expected to project steady/robust growth through 2029, owing to the increasing demand for Precision Agriculture across countries such as the U.K., and Germany.

China will emerge as one of the most remunerative Precision Agriculture markets in Asia Pacific owing to the ongoing trend of automation in semi-conductor industry.

South Korea and Japan, collectively, are expected to spearhead the growth of East Asia Precision Agriculture market during the forecast period 2021-2029.

In terms of (technology type), (component) is projected to dominate the segment over the next ten years.

(soil monitoring) is anticipated to lead the (application) in the global Precision Agriculture market over the forecast period.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Precision Agriculture Historical Market Analysis: The analysis conducted by FMI provides insights into key factors that affected the Precision Agriculture market in the historic forecast period. It examines the demand and sales registered between 2016 and 2020 and predicts the sales performance for the coming forecast period 2021-2029.

The analysis conducted by FMI provides insights into key factors that affected the Precision Agriculture market in the historic forecast period. It examines the demand and sales registered between 2016 and 2020 and predicts the sales performance for the coming forecast period 2021-2029. Precision Agriculture Sales Outlook: The in-depth study by FMI explicates vital dynamics including drivers and opportunities accelerating sales of Precision Agriculture over the coming ten years. The report also provides incisive coverage on the ongoing and existing trends expected to surge the sales of Precision Agriculture

The in-depth study by FMI explicates vital dynamics including drivers and opportunities accelerating sales of Precision Agriculture over the coming ten years. The report also provides incisive coverage on the ongoing and existing trends expected to surge the sales of Precision Agriculture Precision Agriculture Market Structure Analysis: The report provides detailed insights into tier analysis and the market concentration of the key players in the Precision Agriculture market. It also categories industry players as per Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 and discloses their market presence in terms of their market share and product portfolio.

The report provides detailed insights into tier analysis and the market concentration of the key players in the Precision Agriculture market. It also categories industry players as per Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 and discloses their market presence in terms of their market share and product portfolio. Precision Agriculture Market Trend Analysis : Future Market Insight’s recent study on the market trend provides in-depth insights into the critical trends in the semiconductor industry facilitating the growth in the Precision Agriculture market. It also reveals current and upcoming trends that would create growth prospects for the market between 2021 and 2029.

: Future Market Insight’s recent study on the market trend provides in-depth insights into the critical trends in the semiconductor industry facilitating the growth in the Precision Agriculture market. It also reveals current and upcoming trends that would create growth prospects for the market between 2021 and 2029. Precision Agriculture Consumption by Demographics: The study published by FMI provides a detailed analysis into the consumption of Precision Agriculture by demographics to assist the market players in constructing their strategies on the basis of purchasing power of the customers. It also examines the factors causing changes in consumer behavior and also uncovers their consequent impact in the demand for Precision Agriculture.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The report offers key insights into critical trends and opportunities to assist management-level decision-makers in formulating their strategies to capitalize on them. It also discovers strategies adopted by market players in the market and profiles leading players operating in the global industry.

As per FMI top five companies in the Precision Agriculture market are Fuse Technologies, IBM, Grownetics Inc., Fairport Farm Software, Agribotix.

Precision Agriculture Demand Analysis by Category

The Precision Agriculture market is segmented on the basis of Technology type: Remote Sensing

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Geographic Information System (GIS)

The Precision Agriculture market is segmented on the basis of Component: Software

Hardware

Services

The Precision Agriculture market is segmented on the basis of Application: Yield Monitoring

Soil Monitoring

Crop Health Measurements

Seed and Fertilizer Management

Farm Labor Management

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & pacific

Middle East & Africa

