Medical Mask Market to reaching over US$ 9 Billion by the end of 2030

Medical facility highly depends on medical mask during surgeries. The availability of different versions of mask for different applications across different end-users, such as ambulatory surgical Centre’s, hospitals, dental settings, etc., are expected to fuel the growth of the medical mask market throughout the forecast period. Consistent growth in the number of surgeries performed globally is boosting the demand for anesthesia mask and laryngeal masks, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the medical mask market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of infectious diseases and pollution as well as growth in the number of surgeries worldwide are providing further impetus to the growth of medical mask market.

The COVID-19 Impact on Medical Mask Sales

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put a huge strain on the medical mask market, with the gap between supply and demand gradually widening. COVID-19, being primarily a respiratory disease, makes it imperative to incorporate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as medical masks for both, medical professionals and general public. This is both a challenge and opportunity for market players, which are focusing on scaling up production capacities in order to satiate the rapidly growing demand.

Key Takeaways of Medical Mask Market Study

In terms of product type, N95 respirators are expected to contribute over 25% of revenue in the medical mask market.

Owing to low product cost and demand, surgical mask is the most preferred choice among costumers.

Surgeries dominate the medical mask market by application, as medical professionals mostly prefer medical masks during surgeries to avoid contamination.

In terms of end user, hospitals are expected to capture over 50% of share in the medical mask market during the forecast period.

North America is the highest revenue generating market by region due to well-established and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. East Asia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities owing to rapid healthcare programs and flourishing medical facilities.

Leading Manufacturers Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions

Leading manufacturers in the medical mask market are focusing on regional mergers & acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio and expand their regional presence. For instance, in 2019, Examinetics announced its collaboration with Moldex-Metric Inc. to offer online respirator clearance evaluations. In 30 march 2020, the company moved quickly to expand its production capacity for N95 masks and start its new operation in Phoenix.

The global medical mask market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Product

Surgical Mask

N95 Respirators

Face Mask

Full-Face Mask

Laryngeal Masks Disposable Laryngeal Masks Reusable Laryngeal Masks

Anesthesia Masks Disposable Anesthesia Masks

Reusable Anesthesia Masks

By Application

Respiratory Safety

Infections Disease

Allergies

Surgeries

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institute

Individual

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

