Non-opioid Pain Patches Market is crossing the US$ 4 Billion mark by 2029

FMI – a well-established name in the market research domain – forecasts that, the non-opioid pain patches market will experience a major upturn post 2025, crossing the US$ 4 Bn mark by 2029.

That being said, the market is likely to witness decline in the near term due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The impact of the pandemic has been prominent in China, where the virus originated, and Europe – Spain, Italy, and France. Consequently, governments in these regions have imposed total lockdowns, leading to logistic nightmares, and gradual exhausting of existing non-opioid pain patches.

Key Takeaways of Non-opioids Pain Patches Market Study

In terms of product type, the lidocaine patches segment is expected to capture over 65% of revenue share in the non-opioid pain patches market.

Owing to superior topical effectiveness with minimal side-effects and prolonged transdermal drug release, lidocaine patches are the most preferred product type.

In terms of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies & drug stores are expected to collectively hold over 70% of total value in the non-opioid pain patches market during the forecast period.

North America is the highest revenue generating market by region, due to high R&D projects and conducive regulatory environment for non-opioid pain therapeutics. Europe is expected to offer lucrative opportunities, owing to the large aging population and increasing per capital healthcare expenditure.

Strategic Collaborations – Key Differentiating Strategy Followed by Leading Manufacturers

Leading manufacturers in the non-opioid pain patches market are focusing on external development collaboration to innovate novel therapeutics, in a bid to sustain market competition. For instance, in April 2018, Seattle-based Kineta Chronic Pain collaborated with Genentech to develop a non-opioid drug for the treatment of chronic pain. The underdevelopment drug is α9/α10 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) antagonists, a novel target for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain.

Want more insights?

A new study by Future Market Insights on the non-opioid pain patches market opines on the indications of non-opioids pain patches from 2014–2018, and presents demand projections for 2019–2029, on the basis of product type (lidocaine patches, diclofenac patches, methyl salicylate patches, capsaicin patches, ketoprofen patches, and others) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and online pharmacies), across seven prominent regions.

The global non-opioid pain patches market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.Product Type

Lidocaine Patches

Diclofenac Patches

Methyl Salicylate Patches

Capsaicin Patches

Ketoprofen Patches

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

