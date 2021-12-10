Infusion Pumps Market is likely to surge at 5.4% CAGR, and to surpass US$ 6 Billion by 2020-2030

Consequently, there has also been an increase in associated co-morbidities such as strokes, heart attacks, kidney failure and visual impairment. As a result, infusion pump usage has upticked in order to provide the appropriate medication and nutritional input.

To facilitate efficient drug delivery, manufacturers have incorporated various technological advancements in recent years. Additionally, the advent of wearable and smart infusion pumps is further fueling the market’s revenue prospects.

Global Infusion Pumps Market- Key Takeaways

Rising prevalence of cancer to push forward oncology-grade infusion pumps usage in the coming years

Ambulatory pumps are poised to hold major sway in the wake of swift drug and nutrient delivery

Europe to pivot global infusion pumps market growth, capturing over 1/3 rd of the revenue pie

of the revenue pie Global infusion pumps market is likely to surpass US$ 6 Bn by 2030-end

Favorable business reimbursement policies are expected to bolster infusion pumps demand in coming years

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a moderate impact on the global infusion pumps market. In the initial months of the pandemic’s onset, a slump in the demand-supply equation was observed. This was in response to the imposition of lockdowns and social distancing protocols. Eventually, a resurgence was recorded.

In recent months, regulatory authorities such as the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorization to increase the availability of infusion pumps and related accessories. Infusion pumps have been pivotal in administering vital medicines and parenteral nutrition to patients admitted for chronic ailments.

As hospitals reach a saturation point, governments are providing flexibility to infusion pump manufacturers to address supply shortages by permitting them to resume operations. This is slated to sustain the infusion pumps market demand in the short-term forecast.

Global Infusion Pumps Market- Competitive Intelligence

Prominent players

Fresenius Kabi AG,

Terumo Corporation,

Medtronic Plc,

Baxter International Plc.,

Smith Medical,

MOOG Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,

ICU Medical Inc. and

Becton Dickinson & Company among others.

Product launches, expansions, collaborations and other inorganic strategies are being pursued by the aforementioned players. In 2019, Terumo Corporation announced the launch of its TERUFUSION Infusion Pump Type LM Series which utilize smart cutting-edge IT solutions to deliver optimal management and prevents inadvertent excess infusion of drugs into the patient.

In 2010, Hospira Inc. partnered with Smith Medical to market and promote various infusion pumps. The companies collaborated in order to co-promote Hospira’s Symbiq and Plum A+ general infusion pumps along with its Hospira MedNet safety software. The venture also promoted Smith Medical’s Medfusion syringe pumps with the PharmGuard Medication Safety Software.

More Insights on the Infusion Pumps Market Report

A recent market study published by FMI on the ophthalmic lasers market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. The report incorporates an unbiased analysis of the following segments: product type (syringe pumps, ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, implantable pumps, insulin pumps, enteral pumps, PCA pumps and pump accessories), application (chemotherapy/oncology, pediatrics/neonatology, analgesia, gastroenterology, hematology and diabetes), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare, clinics and others) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania).

Infusion Pumps Market – Key Segment

Product Type

Syringe Pumps

Ambulatory Pumps

Volumetric Pumps (Peristaltic and Cassette/Piston)

Implantable Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Enteral Pumps

PCA Pumps

Pump Accessories

Application

Chemotherapy/Oncology

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Analgesia

Gastroenterology

Hematology

Diabetes

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

