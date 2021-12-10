Solar Floating Panel Market Regional Demand, Industry Scope, Timelines And Challenges Forecast

The global “Solar Floating Panel Market” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2028. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Solar Floating Panel Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Capacity (Up to 500 kW, 500 kW to 1 MW, 1 MW to 3 MW, Greater than 3 MW), By Type (Stationary Floating Solar Panel, Tracking Floating Solar Panel), By Panel Type (Mono-crystalline, Poly-crystalline, Thin Film) and Regional Forecast, 2028”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Solar Floating Panel Market share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

Key Industry Development:

In November 2019, project developer Sunseap had announced plans to build the world’s largest PV systems floating on seawater, located in the Johor strait which separates Singapore and Malaysia. The project is supported by Singapore’s Economic Development Board and will provide power to the grid over 25 years when complete.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Solar Floating Panel Market:

KYOCERA International, Inc.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

REC

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Seaflex AB

Adtech Systems Limited

Upsolar Global

LLC

Swimsol GmbH

FloatPac Pty Ltd

4CSOLAR, Inc.

Sunhome Technology Co., Ltd.

Vikram Solar

Sharp Corporation

Ciel & Terre International

Waaree Group

"Rise in Demand for Water Supply to Propel Market Growth"

Floating solar is a solar power installation system, mounted on a floating structure for water bodies, typically meant to serve lakes or artificial basins. Solar floating panels help to reduce the evaporation from the water bodies such as ponds, lakes, and reservoirs. They are most useful for drought struck places, where water loss problems can be put up to hold for some time, since the water that usually gets evaporated in the scorching heat, is protected by the floating solar panels. These panels also provide a reliable supply of electricity and are compatible with all water types. Factors such as increasing population and rise in demand for water supply are expected to promote the solar floating panel market. This, coupled with the increase in government initiatives to promote the uptake of renewable energy sources, will support the solar floating panel market growth in the future.

Regional Analysis for Solar Floating Panel Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Solar Floating Panel Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

