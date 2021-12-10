Smart Airport Market by latest COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis to 2028 with leading players – SITA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, Thales Group, Sabre Corporation

The Smart Airport Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Smart airport is a concept to bring advance solutions with a purpose to enhance the capacity and systems such as communication, security, baggage control, checking and other functions with minimal timeframe. Factors driving the smart airport market are the rapid growth in the airport industry with the increase in number of smartphone consumers, self-service technologies, as well as requirement for better real-time incident applications driven by advance IoT solutions. This has put the airport operators and management under pressure to adopt for smart airport solutions in varied applications.

Key vendors engaged in the Smart Airport market:

SITA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, Thales Group, Sabre Corporation, T-Systems, Indra Sistemas S.A., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Raytheon Company

Whereas, growing concern of users and public towards data security is one of factor which might affect the growth of smart airport market. On the contrary, increase in the conceptualization of smart cities, smart parking, and smart agriculture, implementation of smart airport solution is on the pace to grow due to digitization and tech-savvy young population which is forecasted to provide various growth opportunities in the future.

The “Global Smart airport Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart airport industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart airport market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of technology, solution, application, and geography. The global smart airport market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart airport market based on technology, solution, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Smart airport market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

