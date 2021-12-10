Elastomeric Coatings Market is expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period of 2019-2029

The global elastomeric coatings market was valued at US$ 5.2 Bn at the end of 2018, and is expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Get a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11071

Key Takeaways of Elastomeric Coatings Market Study

By type, silicone is expected to be most popular choice of elastomeric coatings, owing to the increasing consumption of silicone-based elastomeric coatings for roof protection against bad weather, standing water, and sun damage.

In terms of application, the building and construction industry is expected to be a prominent consumer of elastomeric coatings. This is driven by the increasing construction of commercial, domestic, and industrial buildings across geographies. Furthermore, it is expected that, the application of elastomeric coatings on roofs will be prominent throughout the forecast period.

The elastomeric coatings market is anticipated to grow at a decent rate in developing economies, especially in China, India, ASEAN countries, etc., as favorable market conditions and a large consumer base are fueling the demand for elastomeric coatings.

Advanced coating technologies have gained tremendous attraction for waterproofing purposes in several industries such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, chemicals, oil & gas, energy & power, etc. Therefore, the shifting trend towards the adoption of advanced coating technologies is expected to drive the growth of the elastomeric coatings market.

“Elastomeric coatings hold more advantages over other coating systems, owing to lower VOC emissions and recyclability, which makes them a preferred choice because of their eco-friendly properties. Attributed to this factor, the demand for elastomeric coatings is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.”

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-11071

Elastomeric Coatings Market: Competition Analysis

The global elastomeric coatings market is a consolidated market space, due to the presence of less number of market players around the world. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global elastomeric coatings market are BASF SE, Rhino Linings Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Teknos Group, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro AG, Sherwin-Williams Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Versaflex Incorporated, and DowDuPont Inc., among others. Most of the key players maintain strategic focus on the development of distribution partnerships and joint ventures for global expansion. Manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing sustainable products to cater to the increasing demand for such products for various applications.

ELASTOMERIC COATINGS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global elastomeric coatings market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurea

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Feel free to ask your queries at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11071

What does the report offers?

The latest publication by Future Market Insights provides comprehensive analysis of the global elastomeric coatings market. This market study provides detailed insights on the elastomeric coatings market through well-structured market research. The global elastomeric coatings market study offers inclusive market analysis of historical performance of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for the forecast period of 2019-2029. The market study provides prevalent insights on various aspects of the elastomeric coatings market based on type and application across the targeted seven regions.

For additional information, write to the analyst at [email protected]