Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market to reach a value close to US$ 500 Mn in a decade, expanding at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2029

Waste-derived pyrolysis oil contributes towards waste reduction, is an excellent fuel and energy source, and can be used to extract other petroleum products. As a result, the global waste-derived pyrolysis oil market is projected to reach a value close to US$ 500 Mn in a decade, expanding at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Study

The fast pyrolysis process is practiced on a larger scale by multiple manufacturers; hence, it is expected to sustain its prominence over the forecast period.

Biomass, as a source, is easier to crack, and is also a very popular raw material in regions such as Europe, East Asia, and South Asia.

The waste-derived pyrolysis oil market is still in its nascent stage; however, it holds a lot of promise. End uses such as heat & power for energy production through boilers, turbines, and engines are expected to hold higher market share over the forecast period.

Waste-derived pyrolysis oil also has prominent application in food aromas, plant protectors, or growth enhancers in the food flavoring segment.

East Asia, Europe, and North America are expected to be prominent regional markets over the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of tier II & III players in East Asia, and tier I players in Europe and North America.

“Global players such as BASF SE, Honeywell UOP, Dow Inc., and ConocoPhillips, among others, have invested strategically in the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market in the recent past, which suggests that major manufactures are keeping tabs in the market as it holds a lot of potential in the coming future.”

Market Landscape Moving Towards Fragmentation

The waste-derived pyrolysis oil market is fairly consolidated, as a few players have the capability of extensive R&D as well as production capacity. Key tier I manufacturers such as Agilyx, Inc., Enerkem, and Ensyn are opting for growth strategies such as collaborations, joint ventures, and other inorganic growth strategies, along with product development. However, the high emergence of new players is expected in the coming years, owing to the inexpensive set-up of pyrolysis units as well as yearly incrementing oil prices.

WASTE-DERIVED PYROLYSIS OIL MARKET TAXONOMY

Fuel Type

Unrefined

Refined

Pyrolysis Process

Fast

Flash

Others

End Use

Heat & Power

Automotive Fuel

Bio Refineries

Food Flavouring

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

