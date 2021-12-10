Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Forecast and Report 2030

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Forecast and Report 20304 min read
DelveInsight’s Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Overview
Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) formerly known as superficial bladder cancer, is a common, heterogeneous disease associated with high rates of recurrence that often requires lifelong surveillance. The cancer is found in the tissue that lines the inner surface of the bladder wherein the bladder muscle is not involved.
Some of the key highlights of the Non-muscle invasive bladder market report
- The total Non-muscle invasive bladder diagnosed prevalent population in the seven major markets ranges was 533,263 in 2018, which will increase for the study period i.e., 2018–2030.
- United States has the highest percentage of prevalent diagnosed and treated patients.
- EU5 countries occupied approximately 45.90% of the patient pool amongst 7MM in 2018.
- Non-muscle invasive bladder market companies are included like FKD Therapies Oy/Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Viventia Bio/Sesen Bio, CG Oncology, ImmunityBio/Altor Biosciences, Theralase, and many others.
- Non-muscle invasive bladder drugs are included like Adstiladrin(nadofaragenefiradenovec/Syn3), Keytruda, Vicinium, CG0070, N-803 (ALT-803), TLD-1433 and many others.
Major Non-muscle invasive bladder Symptom
- Blood in the urine
Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Diagnosis
NMIBC is usually diagnosed with cystoscopic evaluation. Upon diagnosis, the location, number, and morphology of the tumors are recorded. Urinary cytology and upper tract imaging is performed to assess for extravesical urothelial tumors and staging purposes. The common diagnosis method used include cystoscopy, urine cytology, imaging, rigid cystoscopy (Transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) and blue light cytoscopy)
Non-muscle invasive bladder Treatment
The main treatments for when the cancer cells are found only in the bladder’s inner lining (non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer) are surgery, intravesical immunotherapy (BCG) and intravesical chemotherapy. Surgery, on its own or combined with other treatments, is used in most cases. Most people with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer have an operation called transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). Cystoscopic tumor resection is preferred in the patients wherein there is a removal of any cancer cells that can be seen at transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). Moreover, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is the only approved drug for the treatment of patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)-unresponsive, high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors who are ineligible for or have elected not to undergo cystectomy.
Non-muscle invasive bladder Market Growth Factors
The market is expected to grow by factors like the expected entry of emerging therapies with novel targets and pricing. Furthermore, the upcoming products such as Adstiladrin, Vicinium, N-803, TLD-1433, CG0070 and Keytruda are anticipated to expand the market with a deeper penetration in the 7MM.
Non-muscle invasive bladder Emerging Drugs
- Adstiladrin
- Vicinium
- CG0070
- N-803 (ALT-803)
- TLD-1433
Non-muscle invasive bladder Market Report Scope
- The report covers the descriptive overview of NMIBC, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the NMIBC epidemiology and treatment.
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for NMIBC is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.
- A detailed review of NMIBC market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MMNMIBCmarket.
