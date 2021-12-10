December 10, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Research Report 2021

2 min read
1 second ago grandresearchstore

Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

 

Segment by Type

  • Purity 99.9%
  • Purity 99.8%
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • PET Resin
  • UPR Resin
  • Others

By Company

  • LOTTE Chemical
  • Eastman
  • Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
  • Indorama
  • Perstorp
  • Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation (formosa isophthalic acid)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • GCC Countries
  • Egypt
  • South Africa

Table of content

1 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA)
1.2 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Purity 99.9%
1.2.3 Purity 99.8%
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 PET Resin
1.3.3 UPR Resin
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecast

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Collaborative Robotic Systems Market expected to play a vital role in driving the growth of the segment Forecast 2021-2027

21 seconds ago Richard
6 min read

Lithium Ion Battery Cells Market expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027

33 seconds ago Richard
4 min read

Collaborative Robotics Market has bode well for the growth of the market over the forecast period 2021-2027

44 seconds ago Richard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Research Report 2021

1 second ago grandresearchstore
5 min read

N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market, Global Report Trend, Outlook, Size, Share, Western Market Research

8 seconds ago raj
4 min read

Vehicle Homologation Service Market Analysis 2021 Dynamics, Players, Type, Applications, Trends, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2028

9 seconds ago Credible Markets
3 min read

Brake Calipers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Top Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Forecast 2015-2028

9 seconds ago Credible Markets