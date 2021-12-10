Temporary Bonding Adhesives Market Segmentation and Analysis by Top Players 3M Company, Henkel Corporation, AI Technology Inc

Temporary Bonding Adhesives are materials that create a reversible adhesive bond between two surfaces. This bond can be removed (known as deboning) after a set period of time, thus making it temporary in nature. Apart from applications in the industrial sector, temporary bonding adhesives are widely used for temporary bonding of a thin wafer and carrier material in semiconductor manufacturing. Thin wafers used in semiconductor packages are extremely fragile in nature and prone to damages during manufacturing processes. Temporary Bonding Adhesives provide adhesion between thin wafers and a slightly rigid wafer carrier, thereby providing support to the thin wafer and thus, protecting it from breakage, folding or warping during rigorous manufacturing processes.

Temporary Bonding Adhesives are manufactured using a variety of chemical compositions, depending on the application they are being designed for and the types of manufacturing processes the semiconductor wafers are expected to go through. Temporary Bonding Adhesives are generally made from materials, such as low temperature waxes, oligomers and polymers of hydrocarbon origin, high temperature thermoplastics and others. Temporary bonding adhesives are expected to not only provide highly reliable adhesion between bonded surfaces, but also withstand difficult manufacturing conditions, such as electroplating, etching, etc. Temporary bonding adhesives should also demonstrate resistance to corrosion and other chemical extremities.

As per the recent research conducted by a leading market insights provider FMI, the global Temporary Bonding Adhesives market will expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period between 2018 and 2028. The aim of this study is to analyze key market dynamics affecting the sales of Temporary Bonding Adhesives and provide vital insights to business owners to get benefited from forthcoming opportunities.

Upsurge in the Trend of Green Chemistry to Facilitate the Growth in the Temporary Bonding Adhesives Market

Governments of several countries are emphasizing on implementing regulations on chemicals that are hazardous for environment, owing to the rising concerns regarding environment sustainability. Hence, growing trend of green chemistry or sustainable chemistry is being witnessed across the chemical industry.

Citing this trend, chemical manufacturers are reviewing their business strategies and shifting their focus towards adopting eco-friendly practices for the production of sustainable alternatives or less toxic chemicals. This is expected to favor the growth in the Temporary Bonding Adhesives market.

Key Temporary Bonding Adhesives Market Takeaways and Projections

The U.S. will lead the North America Temporary Bonding Adhesives market, projecting the fastest growth in the region between 2018 and 2028

Germany will collectively hold the largest share in the Europe market over the assessment period.

India will emerge as a highly remunerative market in South Asia, contributing significant revenue share in the region through 2028.

China will dominate the East Asia market, accounting for the largest demand share during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The survey offers insights into critical trends and opportunities across technology industry and studies their impact on demand-supply forces in the Temporary Bonding Adhesives market. It also profiles a list of prominent companies including 3M Company, Henkel Corporation, AI Technology, Inc, SUSS MicroTec, Brewer Science, Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Thin Materials AG, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), Nitto Denko, Valtech Corporation

To offer an in-depth analysis of prevailing competition, the survey provides a thorough market share analysis. The report also highlights key expansion strategies adopted by the Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.

Temporary Bonding Adhesives Demand Analysis by Category

On the basis of material type, the Temporary Bonding Adhesives market can be segmented into: Wax

Silicones

Thermoplastics

Modified Epoxy

Others

On the basis of application, the Temporary Bonding Adhesives market can be segmented into: Semiconductor

3D Integrated Circuits

CMOS Image Sensors

Light-emitting Diodes (LED)

Memory and Logic Chips

Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

