Food Grade Grease Market Research Report 2018 – 2028 | Top Players Fuchs Petrolub SE, BP PLC, Total S.A., Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.

Grease or lubricant may get added in the food through cracks, leaks or untidy use during maintenance making them indirect food additives. This demands the use of food grade grease in the euipments involved in the manufacturing process. Selecting and using an appropriate food grade grease ensures a safe, smooth and efficient working of the plant all while avoiding toxicity, maintaining the health standards and increasing the profitability. In every geographical region, several government authorities like NSF, NHF, FDA, NAFDAC, CFIA, FSSAI, EFSA, MOH, FSANZ, etc. have strict regulations for the use of grease being a food grade grease. Every country has different standards

Every lubricant, including the food grade grease, should be able to provide sufficient lubrication for metal-metal surface separation along with the ability to perform in extreme temperature and pressure environments. Properties like anti-wear performance, high load carrying, good seal compatibility, oxidation stability, rust and corrosion inhibitors are also desirable from food grade greases. The food grade greases must resist the impurities such as steam, process water, high pressure cleaning and acidic conditions. Other chemicals and raw materials used in the course of manufacturing may also act as contaminants.

Food grade grease finds extensive use in the food, beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors. Other areas where food grade grease finds a small but vital share includes packaging and logistics sector, equipment manufacturing and food grade lubricant blending to name a few.

Upsurge in the Trend of Green Chemistry to Facilitate the Growth in the Food Grade Grease Market

Governments of several countries are emphasizing on implementing regulations on chemicals that are hazardous for environment, owing to the rising concerns regarding environment sustainability. Hence, growing trend of green chemistry or sustainable chemistry is being witnessed across the chemical industry.

Citing this trend, chemical manufacturers are reviewing their business strategies and shifting their focus towards adopting eco-friendly practices for the production of sustainable alternatives or less toxic chemicals. This is expected to favor the growth in the Food Grade Grease market.

Key Food Grade Grease Market Takeaways and Projections

The U.S. will lead the North America Food Grade Grease market, projecting the fastest growth in the region between 2018 and 2028

Germany will collectively hold the largest share in the Europe market over the assessment period.

India will emerge as a highly remunerative market in South Asia, contributing significant revenue share in the region through 2028.

China will dominate the East Asia market, accounting for the largest demand share during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

Currently, Europe is comparatively a bigger market in the world for food grade greases and is followed by North America. The dominance of these regions can be credited to the rigorous food safety norms present here. Increased health awareness among the manufacturers is also one prominent factor that boosts the growth of food grade grease in these regions.

However, in the near future, Asia-Pacific among all regions, is expected to develop at the fastest pace considering the firm economic growth of countries like China and India.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The survey offers insights into critical trends and opportunities across technology industry and studies their impact on demand-supply forces in the Food Grade Grease market. It also profiles a list of prominent companies including Fuchs Petrolub SE, Germany, BP PLC, United Kingdom, Total S.A., France, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., Canada, Exxon Mobil Corporation, United States of America, Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & CO. KG, Germany, AB SKF, Sweden, LanxessAktiengesellschaft, Germany, Illinois Tool Works Inc., United States of America, Jax Inc., United States of America, ITW ROCOL, England, Bel-Ray Company LLC, United States of America, Lubriplate Lubricants Company, United States of America, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., United States of America, Suncor Energy Inc., Canada

To offer an in-depth analysis of prevailing competition, the survey provides a thorough market share analysis. The report also highlights key expansion strategies adopted by the Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.

Food Grade Grease Demand Analysis by Category

On the basis of the type of lubricant, food grade greases can be segmented as: H1 lubricants

H2 lubricants

3H lubricants (releasing agents)

H3 lubricants (soluble oil)

Others

On the basis of base oil, food grade greases can be segmented by: Mineral oil

Synthetic oil

Polyalphaolephins (PAO)

Polyalkyl Glycols (PAG)

Easters and silicones

Bio-based oil

On the basis of end use, food grade greases can be segmented into: Food industry

Sugar

Dairy

Bakery

Meat processing

Fruit and vegetable processing

