Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market, Key Players, Drugs, and Report

DelveInsight’s Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Overview

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the colon or the rectum. It is the third leading cause of death from cancer in the United States. Colorectal cancer is cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum; these cancers can also be named colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where they start. Also, most colorectal cancers (CRCs) start as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum; these growths are called polyps.

Some of the key highlights of the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market report

CRCs are the third most commonly diagnosed form of cancer globally, comprising 11% of all cancer diagnoses.

Through secondary research, it can be concluded that mCRC is more common in men as compared to women.

The CRC is more incident among men than women and 3–4 times more common in developed than in developing nations.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market companies are included like Pfizer/Pierre Fabre, Roche, Taiho Oncology, Eli Lilly, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and many others.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer drugs are included like Braftovi (Encorafenib) + Cetuximab, Capecitabine (Xeloda), Trifluridine/tipiracil (Lonsurf), Cyramza (Ramucirumab), Keytruda, and many others.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Symptoms

The symptoms of CRC include changes in bowel habits, diarrhoea or constipation, a feeling that the bowel does not empty properly after a bowel movement, blood in faeces that makes stools look black, bright red blood coming from the rectum, pain and bloating in the abdomen, fatigue or tiredness, unexplained weight loss, unexplained iron deficiency in men, or women after menopause. However, the symptoms of mCRC depend on where cancer has spread and the size of the metastatic tumour load, for instance, jaundice or abdominal swelling, when cancer has spread to the liver, shortness of breath, when cancer has spread to the lung, bone pain and fractures when cancer has spread to the bone dizziness and/or headache, or seizures, when cancer has spread to the brain.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

Approximately one-fifth of CRC cases are metastatic at the time of diagnosis. Patients can present with a wide range of signs and symptoms such as occult or overt rectal bleeding, change in bowel habits, anemia, or abdominal pain. However, CRC is largely an asymptomatic disease until it reaches an advanced stage. By contrast, rectal bleeding is a common symptom of both benign and malignant causes. Therefore additional risk factors might be needed to help identify those people who should undergo further investigation by colonoscopy. New-onset rectal bleeding should generally prompt colonoscopy in individuals aged 45 years or older. In younger patients, additional factors are used to identify those at highest risk for CRC (e.g., having a family history of CRC, change in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, and blood mixed with the stool as opposed to blood on the surface of the stool).

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Metastatic CRC is still an incurable disease for most of the patients, with most commonly liver, lung or lymph nodes and peritoneal metastases. In the past, 15 years ago, median overall survival (mOS) was approximately 12 months, and the 5-year survival rate was 13%. However, the survival rate of these patients has increased, mainly due to the combined treatment of metastases with surgery and systemic therapy. Long-term survival or even cure can be attained in 20–50% of the patients who undergo complete R0 resection of liver or lung metastases, and around 70% 5-year survival of these patients can be achieved.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Emerging Drugs

Napabucasin (BBI-608): Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Fruquintinib: Hutchison Medipharma Limited

Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics

Modufolin (arfolitixorin): Isofol Medical

Avelumab + Cetuximab: Merck

Olaparib ± Bevacizumab: Merck

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Drugs

Braftovi (Encorafenib) Cetuximab

Capecitabine (Xeloda)

Trifluridine/tipiracil (Lonsurf)

Cyramza (Ramucirumab)

Keytruda

And many others

Table of content

1 Key Insight

2 Executive Summary

3 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) Market Overview At A Glance

4 Disease Background And Overview: Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC)

5 Recognized Establishments

6 Treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC)

7 Treatment Of Patients With Late-stage Colorectal Cancer: ASCO Resource-stratified Guideline (2020)

8 Esmo Consensus Guidelines For The Management Of Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (2016)

9 National Institute For Health And Care Excellence (NICE) Guidelines: Colorectal Cancer (Updated 2020)

10 Management Of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Patients: Guidelines Of The Italian Medical Oncology Association (AIOM) (2016)

11 Treatment Guidelines of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer In Older Patients From The French Society Of Geriatric Oncology (SOFOG)

12 Spanish Society Of Medical Oncology (SEOM) Clinical Guidelines For Diagnosis And Treatment Of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (2018)

13 Japanese Society for Cancer Of The Colon And Rectum (JSCCR) Guidelines 2019 For The Treatment Of Colorectal Cancer

14 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines For Colon And Rectal Cancer (2020)

15 Treatment Algorithm

16 Epidemiology And Patient Population

17 7MM Epidemiology Of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

18 Unmet Needs

19 Marketed Drugs

20 Emerging Drugs

21 Market Access And Reimbursement

22 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC): Seven Major Market Analysis

23 7MM Market Outlook

24 Case Reports

25 Market Drivers

26 Market Barriers

27 SWOT Analysis

28 KOL Views

29 Appendix

30 Delveinsight Capabilities

31 Disclaimer

32 About Delveinsight

