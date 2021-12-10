December 10, 2021

Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market By System Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Research for hydrogen fuel cell technology, H-CNG and mobility solutions will play a vital role in the market dynamics of hydrogen electrolyzers. With the growing popularity of fuel cell technology in automotive, notably electric mobility, demand for on-site hydrogen production will proliferate.

“The rising availability of CAPEX subsidies, tax rebates and low electricity costs will strongly intensify the adoption of hydrogen electrolyzers. In addition, hydrogen electrolyzers will provide the missing link between hydrogen and green electricity across various countries as it strives to achieve a de-carbonized environment” says FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways for Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Study

  • PEM electrolyzers are expected to witness a higher demand growth vis-à-vis other electrolyzer variants on back of high purity output and economical features with regards to operations
  • Countries in Western Europe and Asia Pacific are key to the growth of hydrogen electrolyzer market, on account of their high growth potential & considerable market size
  • Accelerated demand for high purity of hydrogen is boosting the uptake of hydrogen electrolyzer over competitive technologies such as SMR
Market Outlook & Key Findings
  • Hydrogen electrolyzer market is set to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period 2020-2030
  • The global hydrogen electrolyzer market size is projected to witness a substantial 2.5x increase in market size by 2030
  • Growing investment in renewable electricity through water electrolysis will continue to drive demand for hydrogen electrolyzers
  • China, Germany, Japan, Korea, and India will be the key regions adopting hydrogen electrolysis on the back of higher gas import prices for hydrogen generation

Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market players are striving to drive their market revenue at more than 20% on a yearly basis. This is being done by bringing down investment costs through joint collaboration.

For instance, ITM Power and Linde have collaborated to open up a factory at Sheffield, UK to enhance their electrolysis capacity per year by at least 1GW.

Similarly, NEL and Hydrogenics are gearing up for projects that aim to produce 20MW of hydrogen at Denmark and Canada respectively. By scaling up the size of the plants, manufacturers are looking at reducing their overall costs in the production of hydrogen.

By Segmentation:

The global Hydrogen Electrolyzer market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Product Type

  • Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer
  • Alkaline Electrolyzer
  • Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

By Capacity

  • Low (<500 kW)
  • Medium (500 kW to 2 MW
  • High (Above 2 MW)

By Output Pressure

  • Low (≤10 bar)
  • Medium
  • (10 bar – 40 bar)
  • High (≥ 40 bar)

By Application

  • Ammonia
  • Methanol
  • Refinery Industry
  • Electronics
  • Energy
  • Power to Gas
  • Transport
  • Metal Production & Fabrication
  • Pharma & Biotech
  • Food & Beverages
  • Glass Industry
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Japan

Despite Prevailing Uncertainties, Experts Eying Green Hydrogen Post Pandemic

The global COVID-19 pandemic has put manufacturing, supply and demand of hydrogen electrolyzer on hold. In the second quarter of 2020, countries such as Italy experienced a 20% reduction in demand for power thus impacting the hydrogen electrolyzer market.

Economies around the world are utilizing this time to invest in green hydrogen to kick start growth. Countries such as Portugal, Netherlands and Australia are already investing rigorously in this technology. This is in alignment with EU’s green deal plan to decarbonize and bring emissions down to zero by 2050.

