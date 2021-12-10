Global Barcode Scanner Market Grow At CAGR 7.6% Between 2021 – 2031

The global barcode scanner market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7 Bn in 2021, according to FMI. The market is expected to register robust growth on the backdrop of healthy demand from retail, e-commerce and logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

Get | Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2871

As per newly released data by FMI, the barcode scanner market is estimated to be worth US$ 7 Bn in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.6% between 2021 and 2031. An increase in the healthcare sector is expected to increase the demand for barcode scanners over the assessment period.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, the barcode scanner demand increased with a rapid shift from handheld laser scanning to imaging solutions.

North America will remain as a leading market, accounting for over 30% value share in 2021. Barcode scanner demand outlook for North America is expected to remain positive with the healthcare sector touted as the leading contributor.

Key Points Covered in Barcode Scanner Market Study

Market estimates and forecast 2021-2031

Key drivers and Restraints impacting the market growth.

Brand share and Market share analysis.

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis.

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking.

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

Covid-19 impact on Barcode Scanner Market and How to Navigate.

Recommendation on key winning strategies.

The laser-based scanner is expected to remain the prime technology. Laser scanners are widely used in regions with established manufacturing and retail sectors such as Western Europe and North America. By the 2021-end, laser scanners are estimated to account for 32.3% revenue share of the market and will continue to be the most preferred barcode reader technology throughout the assessment period.

Key Players:

Market players are targeting APEJ as their key sales region. Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., DataLogics S.P.A, Cognex Corporation, OCOM Technologies, Wasp Barcode Technologies, JC Square Inc., SATO Holdings Corporation, Scandit AG, and Toshiba TEC Corporation are some of the leading companies profiled in the FMI report.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2871

By Segmentation:

By Product Type

Portable/Handheld Rugged Scanners PDA Scanners Automatic Readers Others

Fixed Position Stationary Scanners Presentation Scanners Automatic Readers Others



By End-Use

Retail & Commercial

General Manufacturing

Healthcare

Logistics & Warehouse

Commercial Aviation

Defense

Others

By Technology

Pen Type Reader

Laser Scanner

CCD (Charge Coupled Device) Readers

Camera-Based Reader

Omni Directional Barcode Scanner

Smartphone-Based Scanner

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Technology

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEX

Japan

MENU

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2871

However, the camera-based reader is anticipated to see fast adoption as these scanners are innovative and configured with advanced 2D imaging technology. Based on product type, portable/handheld scanners are expected to remain the top choice of barcode scanners amongst consumers over the forecast period.

Owing to characteristics such as faster print speed and versatility, demand for portable/handheld barcode scanners is rapidly increasing in various parts of the world. The use of barcode scanners in the retail and commercial sector continues to be the highest and is expected to account for a major chunk of revenue over the forecast period. Meanwhile, the healthcare industry is swiftly adopting barcode technology as well.

Amongst regions, markets in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America are expected to exhibit high growth potentials. In APEJ, China and India are projected to achieve impressive growth in their barcode scanner market. By 2017-end, the region is projected to account for a revenue share of 29.5%, which is expected to increase to 33.8% towards the end of the forecast period.