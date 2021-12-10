December 10, 2021

Global Pallet Pooling Market To Cross US$ 11 Bn Mark By 2029

The U.S. and France lead the developed regional pallet pooling markets of North America and Europe, respectively. On similar grounds, market players are also tapping white spaces in Asia, particularly Japan and ASEAN countries, where the pallet pooling market will register revenue of around US$ 2 Bn by 2029 end.

Pallet Pooling Market to Cross US$ 11 Bn Mark by 2029. Wood and plastic will remain the material of choice for manufacturing pallet pooling. Pallet pooling derived from wood continues to capture a higher demand share as compared to other materials such as steel and composites.

As warehouses are an integral aspect in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, the adoption of pallet pooling in this end-use industry will remain prominent over the next decade. In 2019, pallet pooling worth US$ 2.2 Bn was consumed by the FMCG industry.

Players in the pallet pooling are also dedicating a significant slice of their investments in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The usage of pallet pooling in both these industries is expected to capture nearly half of overall demand.

By Segmentation:

Structural Design

  • Blocks
  • Stringers
  • Customized

Material

  • Wood
  • Composite
  • Plastic
  • Steel
  • Other Metals

End User

  • FMCG
  • Food & Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Electronics
  • Chemicals
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

The global pallet pooling market has a limited number of market participants, and thus, is highly consolidated. In the current scenario, company leaders such as CHEP (subsidiary of Brambles), Faber Halbertsma Group, and Euro Pool Group hold a prominent share of the total revenue in the pallet pooling market space.

Pallet producers are relying on automated loading/unloading of pallets to increase the efficiency of pallet pooling. Tracking chips (RFID) are being embedded in pallets as most end users need their products to be tracked. With growing government regulations for the development of a circular economy, increase in the recovery, reuse, and recycling of pallets is a positive trend. All this factors are responsible for driving the growth of the global pallet pooling market.

