Global Hand Tools Market ~US$ 25.6 Bn By The End Of 2031

The proliferation of do-it-yourself (DIY) culture owing to the rising labor costs in developed countries such as the UK, U.S., and Germany is anticipated to play a pivotal role in increasing the demand for hand tools. A study by Future Market Insights (FMI) has predicted the global hand tools market to reach ~US$ 25.6 Bn by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast years (2021-2031).

Increasing consumer inclination towards leisure and recreational activities along with the rising disposable income of people across the globe is leading to the growing uptake of DIY activities. While this enabled growth in the Hand Tools Market, disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in production and supply chain activities have resulted in a temporary slowdown. However, consumption will improve as the economy recovers post the containment of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had serious repercussions at various levels on the global economy and also on the hand tools market. Given the effect of the pandemic on regions such as Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, supply and demand are insufficient and the Y-O-Y growth is anticipated to decline substantially, yet, FMI expects the global hand tools market to increase at 3.9% CAGR through 2031.

Key Takeaways of Hand Tools Market Study

After recording negative growth in 2020 amid COVID-19, 2021 will be a year of recovery for the market, as it is forecast to exhibit over 3% Y-o-Y growth

The U.S. will remain a highly lucrative market, accounting for 80% of hand tools sold in North America

Within Europe, the U.K. will emerge as an important market, exhibiting a little above 3% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

Germany and France also will record consistently rising demand for hand tools through the forecast period

South Korea and Japan will emerge as attractive markets for sales in East Asia

“The hand tools market has been exhibiting consistent growth, despite temporary lull witnessed amid COVID-19. Factors such as the rapidly growing urbanization in developing economies and the adoption of technologically sound and innovative hand tools have been encouraging market players to focus on innovations. Moreover, increase in practice of DIY activities is expected to create positive prospects for hand tools market growth over the forecast period,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

According to FMI, the market for hand tools is growing primarily due to the versatile features of hand tools such as the reduced size of the tool kit, maintenance & weight, and the increasing preference for multiple tools for multiple applications across various industries. Increasing customer preference towards DIY activities to surge the hand tools market globally.

Furthermore, the high cost of maintenance and repair services for auto parts has created an urge among customers to execute do-it-yourself activities on their vehicles for short-term maintenance & repair. This has provided the manufacturers tremendous potential to manufacture hand tools and launch new & innovative products in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The hand tools market is very competitive owing to the presence of a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers in the market. Leading manufacturers are gradually concentrating on positioning innovative technologies to design hand tools to improve the operating efficiency of commercial and industrial facilities. There is a fair amount of emphasis on innovation. Businesses functional in the hand tools market seek strategic collaborations with regional end-users and distributors to meet the needs of a growing consumer base.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., Apex Tool Group, KLEIN TOOLS INC., Emerson Electric Co., Akar Tools Limited, Channellock, Inc., JK Files (India) Limited, Kennametal Inc., Wera Tools

By Segmentation:

Product Type

General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout & Measuring Tools

Taps & Dies

Application

Industrial

Household and DIY

Sales Channel

Online Sales

Retail Sales

Distributor Sales

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Metal cutting tools are estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from various industrial sectors such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and other industries. The increasing investments in construction and infrastructure development activities have been fuelling the demand for metal cutting tools.