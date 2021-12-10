World Heat Pumps Market Grow At CAGR of 5% Forecast Period of 2020-2030

Amidst the global health crisis, cooling as well as heating systems are critical to fulfil the immediate needs of consumers, such as providing thermal comfort in hospitals and homes, preserving food and medicines, and keeping data centers running. In line with this, refrigeration and heat pumps are essential for consumers.

Get | Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-480

According to FMI’s recent study, the global heat pumps market was valued at around US$ 32 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030, with a limited impact of the current pandemic situation on long-term growth forecasts. Increasing demand for tech-advanced cooling solutions with low carbon footprint, government initiatives to curb greenhouse gas emissions, and advancements in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are factors contributing to the revenue pool of the global heat pumps market.

The global heat pumps market will witness v-shaped recovery growth, owing to rising inclination towards innovative construction solutions, especially in countries such as India, China, and Mexico.

Key Takeaways from Heat Pumps Market Study

Air-water heat pumps are finding immense use in domestic hot water, floor heating, and space heating/cooling applications.

Heat pumps having flexible or twin-speed features to reduce energy consumption and improve overall efficiency throughout are likely to garner substantial traction over the forecast period.

Demand for CO2 refrigerant heat pumps is expected to increase, given its excellent recyclability, low cost, and environment-friendly attributes.

Hybrid heat pumps are likely to see significant rise in adoption, owing to their high efficiency, lower energy consumption, and cost effectiveness as compared to other heat pumps.

Air-source heat pumps continue to grab huge attention of market players, owing to their low installation cost and high demand in North America and Western Europe.

“As the world moves towards sustainable and green energy solutions, heat pumps are expected to replace conventional heating systems rapidly in the near term. In addition, the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) spread can alter how companies organize their supply chains in the coming years, with more stress being layed on decentralization”.

Heat Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

The study provides vital insights of the competition landscape in the heat pumps market, along with various strategies adopted by prominent players. The global heat pumps market is fairly competitive, with manufacturers offering identical products. Some of the key manufactures in the heat pumps market are Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Group, NIBE Group, and Danfoss Group Global.

Market participants are investing in R&D activities to develop new products with better energy efficiency, and are also focusing on providing aftersales services.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-480

STRUCTURE ANALYSIS

The global heat pumps market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players. However, it has been moving towards consolidation with ongoing mergers and acquisition of prominent players.

Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Group, NIBE Group, and Danfoss are prominent and most experienced players in the global market.

Participants in the market are aiming to enhance their product offerings and expand their geographical footprint through collaborations and partnerships with leading component suppliers and manufacturers.

Base Year – 2019

Historical Period – 2015-2019

Forecast Period – 2020-2030

Market Value in 2019 – US$ 32.3 Bn

Segments Covered – Type, Power Source, End User, Refrigerant, System Type, and Region

Regions Covered – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East and Africa

Key Companies – Viessmann Group, Danfoss Group Global, United Technologies Corporation, The Bosch Group, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., and NIBE Group.

Growth Drivers Mounting demand for sustainable heating and cooling systems Rising adoption in domestic hot water, floor heating, and space heating/cooling application Overall favorable climatic conditions in developed regions



By segmentation:

The global heat pumps market is segmented into six segments in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the readers.

Type

Air-water Heat Pumps

Air-air Heat Pumps

Ground Source Heat Pumps

Hybrid Heat Pumps

Power Source

Electric

Others (Gas Driven)

End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Refrigerants

HFC

CO2

Ammonia

Hydrocarbon

Others

System Type

Air-source Heat Pumps

Ductless Mini-split Heat Pumps

Geothermal Heat Pumps

Absorption Heat Pumps

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-480

Heat pumps are beneficial in curbing CO2 emissions, and they also rely on renewable energy sources, such as solar energy. CO2 refrigerant heat pumps are becoming commonplace in different regions, owing to zero ozone depletion and low global warming quotients. In addition, they are cost-efficient and easily recyclable. Furthermore, governments in developed countries are providing subsidies on heat pumps in order to reduce carbon footprint.